Photo by Angela Driskell

Notre Dame struggled to run the football against Michigan, but to the credit of offensive coordinator Chip Long, he stuck with the ground attack and it played a role in the victory. Below is a statistical breakdown of the Irish ground attack and the Notre Dame running backs.

Notre Dame averaged just 3.4 yards on called runs, with a long of 22 yards that came on a 3rd-and-18. Against Michigan the Irish ground game had a 41.0 percent efficiency rate. An efficient run is any that goes for a touchdown, a first down or picks up at least four yards. Anything over 50 percent is solid and a dominant rate is anything at or beyond 60 percent. Notre Dame ran the ball effectively in the red zone, with a 60 percent efficiency rating. It helped the Irish convert both of its red zone trips into touchdowns. Notre Dame had five stuffs (runs of 0 yards) and five negatives (runs that lose yards), which is a high number. Michigan is very good at creating negatives, and we saw that again against Notre Dame. Quarterback Brandon Wimbush led the Irish in rushing on called runs, racking up 56 yards on 14 carries (4.0 YPC). He had a 38.5 percent efficiency rating. Wimbush added another 21 yards on three scrambles to finish with 77 gained yards. RUN GAME GRADE: C+ Sophomore Jafar Armstrong made his first career appearance and start against Michigan.

Armstrong showed some really impressive flashes in the game. He is clearly an explosive athlete that will make an impact in the run and pass game. Armstrong added two receptions for 11 yards in the game, and he is a good route runner for a back, which is expected considering he began his career as a wide receiver. When he got room against the Wolverines he showed a good burst and elusiveness in space. You saw that on his first career touchdown run.

The sophomore ran hard in the game, and when he had creases he was able to make plays. An area where he will have to improve moving forward is to learn to lower his shoulder pads in traffic, which will help him add more yards after contact and make him better in short-yardage situations. His reads were inconsistent and Armstrong will have to become a better decision maker as a runner. Armstrong will have to work on consistency as a pass blocker, but what impressed me about his pass protection performance was his effort. Armstrong was more than willing to attack defenders and take them on, he just has to continue enhancing his technique and assignments. ARMSTRONG GRADE: C

Armstrong was the starter, but Notre Dame’s most effective runner was Tony Jones Jr., who led the running backs with 45 yards on nine carries (5.0 YPC). Jones was the most efficient runner, but even his 44.4 percent was below average. Despite the efficiency rating, Jones did a very good job maximizing available yards against the stout Michigan defense. Jones also ran with authority in the game, playing like a 220-pound back. We saw him show a good vertical burst, and he did well picking up yards after contact.

Jones was erratic in pass protection, and he combined with right tackle Robert Hainsey to give up a second quarter sack. Jones was late to see the edge rusher and didn’t step with any kind of authority. He was better throughout the game, but he cannot afford to make those kinds of mistakes. JONES GRADE: B