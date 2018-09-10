Photo by Bill Panzica

For the second straight game the Notre Dame ground game struggled to get going against the Ball State Cardinals, who gave up 188 yards per game on the ground in 2017. There were some positive signs in the game, at least from the running backs. Below is a statistical breakdown of the Irish ground attack and the Notre Dame running backs:

A pair of long runs helped bolster the yards per carry in the game, with Notre Dame going for a very average 4.6 yards per rush. The 42.9 percent efficiency rate against a team like Ball State was especially disappointing. An efficient run is any that picks up a first-down, scores a touchdown or goes for at least four yards. On any second down of 12 yards or more to gain an efficient run is one that picks up half the yardage needed to gain the first down on the ensuing down. Notre Dame ran the ball better to the left from a statistical standpoint, and both the 42 and 31-yard runs were to the left, but there were also too many negatives and short gains in that direction. Notre Dame allowed seven stuffs/negatives in the game, and 16 of the team’s 28 called runs to the backs went for two yards or less, which is a really poor number against any opponent. Notre Dame’s first-down rushing was good in that it provided a 42-yard gain and a 31-yard touchdown run, but on the other 16 first-down runs the Irish averaged just 3.6 yards per rush. Statistically there was really nothing to look at and say, “Yeah, let’s build on that” other than the long runs and Notre Dame’s third-and-short production. Through two games Notre Dame has converted every third or fourth-and-short attempt it has tried, and it got both against Ball State. Notre Dame was unable to handle the line games that Ball State showed, it got whipped off the ball up front and the offense struggled to make the necessary adjustments in the run game. Not using quarterback Brandon Wimbush more as a runner (he had just four designed run calls) also seemed to stall the ground attack. RUN GAME GRADE: D

Let's now move onto the performance of the running backs individually, which was better than the overall performance of the ground game, which has to do with the backs, line blocking and coaching. We will begin with sophomore Jafar Armstrong, who made his second career start against Ball State.

Armstrong was much better in his second career start, and it’s not just because he ripped off a 42-yard gain. The sophomore had a solid 53.8 percent efficiency rate, which is up from his 40 percent rate against Michigan. In this game we saw Armstrong show the explosiveness the coaching staff has talked about.

Armstrong saw a hold and was able to explode through it, and that’s a positive. He ran hard in this game, there is no doubt about it, and he showed a lot more confidence attacking downhill. Armstrong still needs to learn to run with better pad level, especially near the goal line and in short yardage situations. What we also saw in this game was his versatility. Armstrong caught three passes for 61 yards, including a deep corner route for 23 yards and a seam route in traffic for a 27-yard gain two plays later. When Armstrong is in the game with another back or lined up outside teams will have to treat him like a wide receiver or run the risk of getting gashed. Armstrong was aggressive in pass protection, but his decision-making and technique are still very much a work in progress. Overall it was a very good step forward for Armstrong. ARMSTRONG GRADE: B

Junior Tony Jones Jr. also had a solid and productive day for the Irish, but he wasn’t as efficient as Armstrong. Part of that was poor blocking by the offensive line, which left little room for Jones to work in most instances. But Jones did have one really poor read that resulted in him running into the back of the center and then running backwards for a 6-yard loss instead of cutting backside for a positive gain. But we saw from Jones the things he has displayed in practice, and if he can do more of that moving forward he’ll be a productive player this season. His 31-yard touchdown run showed he can make plays on the second level, but his 18-yard run below was the most impressive run of the day by a back.

Jones attacks the line but there is an unblocked defender that steps into the hole. Jones plants and cuts outside, making the defender miss on his way to an 18-yard gain. Pressing the line that aggressively forced the defender to commit, which allowed Jones to then make his move. JONES GRADE: B-