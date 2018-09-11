Photo by Bill Panzica

Notre Dame’s secondary made some big plays in the 24-16 win over Ball State, but there are also plenty of things the unit can and must continue to improve upon. There is plenty to build on from the win as well, but better play will be needed against better opponents. Let’s begin this breakdown by looking at the defensive pass chart against Ball State.

Ball State had little success throwing the ball downfield for a couple of reasons. First, Ball State quarterback Riley Neal rarely had time to get the ball deep because of the pressure from the front seven. Second, the Irish defensive backs did a solid job sticking in the hip of the Cardinal receivers on downfield routes. Ball State finished the game just 1-4 on balls beyond 20 yards for 23 yards, and it went just 2-9 for 22 yards on balls between 10 and 19 yards, with one touchdown and one interception. Where the Cardinals had success, especially early, was throwing quick balls and hitting plays behind the line. Twenty of Ball State’s 23 completions were caught less than 10 yards down the field. Ball State went just 14-36 (38.9%) on passes that traveled past the line of scrimmage. That came against a Cardinal offense that has one of the better quarterbacks Notre Dame will face this season and a group of pass catchers that are one of the better groups from the Mid-American Conference. Let’s look at the individual numbers from the game.

A target is any time a quarterback throws the ball to a receiver being covered by a defensive back. If you notice in the target numbers there are only 17 attempts listed. Part of that is due to throws against linebackers, but throws that are behind the line (RPO’s, screens) aren’t targeting a specific zone or defender, so there is no listed defender that is being targeted. YPT equals yards per target, so it divides the number of yards allowed by the number of times a defensive back was targeted. The target data in this game is a bit misleading because a number of passes were caught on short throws in front of off defenders. Ball State started the game by completing 6-of-9 passes, mainly against off coverage, but it went just 17-41 the rest of the game. Junior cornerback Julian Love was without question the most effective cover player of the regular rotation players. What was surprising from the game was how often Ball State decided to go after Love. Part of the reason is because Love plays to the boundary, and those are shorter throws to make, especially when the defensive front seven is applying so much pressure.

The rating is calculated the same way a quarterback’s rating is calculated, and it looks to tell the story of how a successful the offense was – or wasn’t – at attacking a special player. There is an asterisk by Jalen Elliott’s number because I had to add his interceptions as targets to get the number I posted because the system I use won’t tabulate the number if the interception number is greater than the target number. Neither of Elliott’s interceptions were actual throws to him, so he didn’t get a target for the play. Love’s target rating was very good in the game. The safety target numbers are concerning, but for the most part the throws made against the safeties were short throws. There were, however, a few throws made against the safeties in situations that must be corrected. There is plenty Notre Dame can improve upon in the pass game to continue improving, which is something to be encouraged by considering how well the Irish performed statistically. One of the criticisms I had of the defense against Michigan was how soft the coverage was in the second half. The defense started out the same way against Ball State, which is why Neal started the game 6-of-9.

Defensive coordinator Clark Lea made a quick adjustment and the corners came up and played more aggressive, and after that change the defense largely shut down the Ball State pass game. A look at how the individual players performed in the game:

JULIAN LOVE, CB

The junior cornerback is still not playing at his peak level, but he improved his performance relative to the first game. I credited Love with two break ups and Notre Dame’s stats department credited him with four break ups. He benefitted more than anyone from Lea pushing the coverage up and allowing him to press the wideouts. Ball State targeted Love 11 times, but he allowed just three completions for 21 yards, evidence that its completions against him were on short throws. Love tackled very well in the game, registering a run stop on the opening series and tackling a 295-pound offensive tackle in space near the goal line. Love bit on a play in the second half but recovered well and made the window tight. He got good safety help on the play as well. LOVE GRADE: B+

TROY PRIDE, CB

Pride had a subpar performance against Ball State, allowing five completions on eight targets. He didn’t come up and tackle as well against the quick throws in front of him, evidence by him allowing a Ball State receiver to gain 12 yards on a run-and-catch on a hitch route. Pride didn’t play with a lot of confidence in the game.

This clip is a perfect example of Pride not playing with good technique or confidence. It’s a 4th-and-10 play in the fourth quarter and Pride is pressing at the line. He overreacts to the receivers initial move, which allowed the wideout to beat him inside. Instead of trusting his technique and getting back underneath the route, Pride kept trying to reach out and get his hands on the wideout, which is a major reason he got beat on the play. Pride got beat on a go route in the fourth quarter as well, but he recovered nicely and knocked the ball loose as the receiver was going out of bounds. GRADE: C

DONTE VAUGHN, CB

The junior cornerback didn’t really play enough snaps (8) to earn a grade, but on the eight snaps he did play Vaughn was really good in coverage. He was confident and looked sharp for a player that gets so little action. He was in perfect coverage on the one snap where he was tested during the game.

JALEN ELLIOTT, S

This was without question the best game of Elliott’s career, but it wasn’t because he picked off two passes or had a career-high seven tackles. Those numbers came because of how well he played. Elliott was active coming downhill against the run, and he was playing with more confidence than I’ve seen from him in a Notre Dame uniform. His first interception came because of a tipped ball, but Elliott was in the right position, which put him in a spot to make the pick. His second interception was perfect evidence of just how locked in he was in this game.

Part of Elliott’s issues last season – and even early in fall camp – was the fact he was often out of position from an alignment standpoint, and the fact he was often late recognizing what was happening in front of him in the pass game. On this pick he was not only lined up correctly, but you can see in the above clip that he sees what Ball State is doing and he jumps the route. If the quarterback made an accurate throw Elliott was in front of the route and was about to drive on the throw. The ball was thrown off target and Elliott showed his athletic skills by redirecting back and making the interception. ELLIOTT GRADE: A

ALOHI GILMAN, S

Junior safety Alohi Gilman did some good things in the game but he was not as crisp as he needs to be. Gilman was active coming down in the run game and had a hurry on a blitz, but his pass coverage was often a bit late and he didn’t always take good angles to the football when working to the perimeter. Gilman gave up three completions on four targets, and gave up the first passing touchdown of the season. On the touchdown pass, Gilman bit down on a screen look from the offense, which allowed the tight end to beat him easily on a wide fade route. What I liked is that even though Gilman wasn’t on his game, he was very active, he played with energy and he was physical. The mistakes he made are correctable, but he didn’t lose the emotion. GILMAN GRADE: C

NICK COLEMAN, S

It was an up-and-down performance from Coleman. The positives were obvious. Coleman broke on a quick route in the first half and got his hands on the ball, resulting in a tipped pass that Elliott was able to pick off. Coleman had another break up on a deep route against him. The problem is that Coleman made some assignment/technique mistakes that cost the defense big. He misplayed a wheel release at the snap, which caused him to get bumped, allowing Ball State to complete a ball for 23 yards on the fourth play the game. The mistake he made in the second half was apparently the one the coaches couldn’t live with anymore in this game:

From a play-call standpoint Notre Dame has this screen perfectly played. You have Coleman outside a Gilman coming from the inside. The teaching on this is easy, Coleman needs to aggressively attack the outside shoulder of the blocker and force a quick inside cut by the receiver. If Coleman does his job Gilman is in perfect position to drill the ball carrier for what would have been a very short gain, if it gained any yards at all. By going inside, Coleman makes himself easier to block and he then takes Gilman out of the play, opening up the outside. This was the last time Coleman saw the field in the game. COLEMAN GRADE: C

HOUSTON GRIFFITH, S

The freshman safety played solid football outside of being hesitant on a fourth-down throw that allowed Ball State to move the chains. His coverage was solid on his other snaps, and he even had a break up that really should have been intercepted. I liked how aggressive Griffith was coming downhill and off the edge. He’ll need to clean up his technique and continue to get more comfortable with the system, and when that happens he’s going to be quite good. GRIFFITH GRADE: C+

DEVIN STUDSTILL, S