Photo by Bill Panzica

Notre Dame’s new-look linebacker corps made a solid debut in the team’s 24-17 victory over 14th-ranked Michigan. The unit was credited officially with 21 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, three quarterback hurries and a fumble recovery. While the unit handled itself well as a group, it was a performance that can be built upon because all three linebackers that played against Michigan have plenty of room to continue improving their game. To break down their performance, we’ll begin looking at their run stop and run stuff percentage. A run stop is a tackle on any run play that stops thee runner at three yards or less on first down, any second down run that gets less than 50 percent of the yards needed for a first down or any stop short of a first-down on third-down or fourth-down. A run stuff is any tackle on a designed run play that goes behind the line of scrimmage.

For context purposes, anything above 10 percent is a good number. According to Pro Football Focus, West Virginia linebacker David Long ranked fourth nationally last year with a 14.6 run stop percentage, which makes senior linebacker Te’von Coney’s16.7% number a very strong performance. The Notre Dame defensive line had a very productive game when it came to run stops, which limited the number for the linebackers a bit, which also must be taken into account. Here is a breakdown of each linebacker’s performance overall: LB TE’VON CONEY Coney was productive against Michigan, finishing with 10 tackles (I had him down for 11 tackles). I had Coney down for six run game tackles and five pass game tackles. I had him and Tranquill combining for a stop on a QB scramble as well, but that isn’t factored into the run stop percentage. In his first game at Mike linebacker it seemed that Coney did a good job getting the defense lined up and getting himself in good position. My concern with this move was wondering would it take away from his aggressiveness, but for at least one game it did not limit his aggressiveness.

Coney showed improvements in coverage, but more work is needed. On a couple of occasions he was late getting out to routes, and on another third-down play he didn’t get enough drop against a tight end, which gave the quarterback a window to complete the pass for a first down. The senior was impactful as a pass rusher in this game, registering two hits on the quarterback. One particular hit caused Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson to underthrow a corner route, allowing junior end Julian Okwara to intercept the pass. LB DRUE TRANQUILL Tranquill had a solid performance against Michigan, but he wasn’t at his best. Notre Dame credited him with seven tackles while I had him down for six, but I also had him listed with three missed tackle. At times he had issues by taking poor angles to the football, which limited his production. Tranquill was also called for a pass interference penalty.

You can see an example of Tranquill taking a bad angle here. It wasn’t all bad for Tranquill. He was very active in the game, he played with aggression and he was often the second man to the football. Tranquill was used to line up all over the field and for the most part he handled himself well in coverage outside of the penalty and getting beat across the field on a crossing route. ROVER ASMAR BILAL The biggest question mark at linebacker coming into the season was how would senior Asmar Bilal handle the position. It’s just one game, but Bilal made an outstanding impression in his first start. Bilal made four tackles in het game and was very active on the edge all game. Notre Dame protected him in coverage and took him off the field in obvious passing downs, but Bilal shined in the areas the staff asked him to execute. He showed impressive open-field speed, he flew hard to the football and he was physical at the point of attack.