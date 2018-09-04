Photo by Angela Driskell

The Notre Dame defensive line did a lot of good things in the 24-17 victory over Michigan, and there are still plenty of areas where the unit can and must continue to improve. Let’s get the negatives out of the way first, and then we can dive into all the good things the unit did. Early in the game I thought the line gave up too much ground against the Wolverine offensive line. Michigan got decent movement on some early runs, which is partly why the Wolverines got into Notre Dame territory on its first two drives. The line never really blew up the run from a tackles for loss or stops standpoint, but they did a good job staying engaged and allowing the linebackers and at times the safeties to make plays in the run game. Against a team like Michigan I expected a bit more of a push against the run. Having said that, the line still produced well in the run game. The unit accounted for a total of six run stops or run stuffs. A run stop is any tackle on a designed run that goes for three yards or less. A run stuff is any tackle behind the line on a designed run call by the offense.

For a defensive lineman, anything at or above 9-10% is a strong number for run stops/stuffs. To get the run percentage listed above, stops and stuffs are added together and divided by the number of snaps a lineman was on the field when the opposition ran the football. While the defensive line did not necessarily dominate quite to the level I had hoped, there is no doubt that the unit as a whole controlled the line of scrimmage. My issue here is the level to which they dominated this matchup … there is no question in my mind that they did control this matchup in a big way. One of the things that stood out to me in the game was that although no one player was truly dominant in the run game, as a unit they worked well together. You can see an example here:

Senior defensive tackle Jerry Tillery was credited for the run stop on this play, which came on 3rd-and-3, and Tillery did a good job beating the center up the field, but this play is more than just Tillery making a stop. Junior drop end Daelin Hayes starts this play off by beating the offensive tackle inside and blowing the play up. Hayes getting inside so quick forced the running back to cut much quicker than he desired, and when the back cut he ran right into Tillery, who finished off the play. This kind of tandem work was at play all game long, and it’s why the Irish defense was able to shut down the Michigan ground attack without one player having a truly special game. Where I thought the line was its most dominant was in the pass game.

For a defensive end, anything above 10% in pass rush productivity (hurries, hits, sacks combined and divided by the number of rushes) is a solid day. Anything around 15% is really good and anything around 20% is truly outstanding. Notre Dame harassed the Michigan quarterbacks all game long, especially starter Shea Patterson. Notre Dame’s defensive linemen hit Patterson four times, sacked his three more times and combined for nine hurries. Mike linebacker Te’von Coney added another two hits on the Wolverine quarterbacks. When sacks and hits are combined, the Irish defenders hit a Michigan quarterback nine times, a number that doesn’t include the times they were tackled downfield after being forced to scramble. When a defense can get double digit hits on a quarterback that is a good day. Now let’s take a look at how the individual linemen performed in this matchup:

DT JERRY TILLERY Tillery was not at his absolute best against Michigan, which says a lot because he was really productive and impactful. Pro Football Focus graded Tillery out even higher than I did, naming him to their Team of the Week squad and grading him out as the top defensive tackle this past weekend. What I liked about Tillery was even though he didn’t get the consistent push I expected from him, he competed all game long, he did a really good job with block destruction and he was constantly around the football. He made his presence felt all game long, and he made some huge plays in the game. His third-and-short run stop was shown above, but Tillery made an impact in the pass game as well.

Tillery was credited with just one sack, but he actually got two in the game. What I liked about both is that Tillery showed a really good motor getting up field, but his sacks were aided by the ends getting hard outside charges and forcing the quarterback to step into the arms of Tillery. This clip is an example of how good Tillery is, but it is also another example of how well the unit played together, which is so much more important than just one player dominating. Tillery Grade: A-

SDE KHALID KAREEM Now a junior, Kareem made his first career starting on Saturday against Michigan, and he certainly made his presence felt. Kareem was named the Walter Camp Defensive Player of the Week for his performance, with Notre Dame credited him with 9 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss and two sacks. My numbers for Kareem weren’t that high, but it doesn’t change how impactful he was in this game. Kareem had four total pressures in the game for a 12.1% pass rush rate, a quality number. Even when he wasn’t getting actual pressures, he was pushing a blocker into the backfield and making life uncomfortable for the Michigan quarterbacks. But we always knew that Kareem could rush the quarterback, he showed that last season as a rotation player. What made his performance so impressive in my view was how well he played against the run. Kareem’s 14.3% run stop rate was outstanding, and it showed his game is becoming far more complete.

You see Kareem shooting inside and blowing up this run play, something we didn’t see from him a ton in the past. He was also strong at the point of attack and set the edge well, although Michigan didn’t try to run outside with much frequency. Kareem, in my view, was Notre Dame’s most consistently effective defensive player on Saturday. Kareem Grade: A

DROP END DAELIN HAYES For a guy that was credited with just one tackle, junior Daelin Hayes played a strong all around football game. There was one particular snap versus the run where he was driven off the ball, but outside of that Hayes was steady and disruptive. Hayes finished the game with four total pressures, registering two quarterback hits and a pair of quarterback hurries. We saw an expanded pass rush repertoire from him in this game, with Hayes combining a speed rush and a bull rush with a spin move that was effective.

Hayes was active in the pass game and was steady on the perimeter in the run game. We saw in the first clip provided in this breakdown an example of his disruption in the run game that didn’t result in a stat for him, but did result in a win for the defense on that third-and-short stop. Last season Notre Dame used Hayes to drop into coverage on several snaps, but against Michigan I only had him down for two pass drops, with the staff instead using him to run and come off the edge aggressively against the run. Hayes Grade: B+

DROP END JULIAN OKWARA We always knew junior drop Julian Okwara could rush the passer, so his tremendous 20% rush rate should not come as a surprise. What was a surprise for me, however, was the fact Notre Dame used him to drop into coverage on seven different snaps. It is obvious that Okwara has begun to develop into a true three-down defensive end, and his “pass rush specialist” days are a thing of the past. Okwara did a good job reading and reacting to tight end releases, which is what triggered him at times to drop into coverage. He got underneath a tight end wide fade route to force an incompletion in the fourth-quarter, but his third-quarter interception was truly a thing of beauty and showed his growth as a football player.

Okwara begins to rush on this play, but he immediately reads the release of the tight end, which causes him to drop. You can see Okwara’s athleticism on this play. His ability to stop, drop and then get underneath the corner route from the tight end is incredibly impressive. The ability to get his head around and find the football was even more so. Okwara was solid on the edge against the run and held up well on the few snaps that Michigan ran in his direction. Okwara Grade: A