The Notre Dame defensive line controlled the action for much of the team’s 24-16 victory over Ball State, which pushed the Irish to 2-0 on the season. For much of the game the line dominated, although there are areas where the unit can and must get better. For the second game in a row, there were too many soft spots in the middle of the line at times against the run. There were a few too many instances where Ball State was able to get enough of a push to open up run lanes. Here is an example:

Another issue with the line was it did not close out its pressures well, which will be discussed more below. There were also some contain issues on the defense, although that had more to do with the linebackers than with the linemen. The production was good from the line, but part of the limited numbers had to do with Ball State blockers holding Irish linemen over and over without calls behind made.

But in the end, the line did a lot of good things in the win. Here are the run game numbers for the line:

A run stop is any tackle on a designed run that goes for three yards or less. A run stuff is any tackle at or behind the line of scrimmage on a designed run call by the offense. For a defensive lineman, anything at or above 9-10% is a strong number for run stops/stuffs. To get the run percentage listed above, stops and stuffs are added together and divided by the number of snaps a lineman was on the field when the opposition ran the football. Notre Dame’s ends had one more stop/stuff against Ball State than it did against Michigan. The defensive tackles were far more active in the game, registering six run stops and two run stuffs, giving the line four total stuffs in the game after getting just one against Michigan. The ability of the line to get off blocks and get to the football to produce in this manner was certainly impressive, and an improvement over what we saw last season. It will be interesting to see if the line can continue making these types of plays when it starts facing better lines.

The Irish line was disruptive against the pass once again, but it was unable to close out on the quarterback the way it did against Michigan. Notre Dame’s linemen had far too many misses at the quarterback, which is why Ball State passer Riley Neal was able to get out and run as much as he did and why he was able to get balls thrown away in instances where he should have been brought down behind the line. Notre Dame’s linemen combined for 11 hurries and three hits on the quarterback. The play of the line played a big role in why the Irish linebackers and defensive backs registered five more hurries and a pair of hits on the quarterback. Now let’s take a look at the individual grades for the linemen:

JERRY TILLERY, DT

Tillery continued his strong start to the season. He wasn’t as productive from a statistical standpoint, finishing with just two official tackles and no stops behind the line, but he was disruptive nonetheless. Part of the reason Tillery’s production was limited is because he was held all game long. Per my breakdown, Tillery had three run stops in the run game. His ability to get a push and to get off blocks helped slow down the Ball State run game, and the only time the Cardinals had success against Tillery in the run game was when it caught him on a slant. Tillery was especially effective against the pass.

His combination of power and athleticism is on full display in the above clip. Tillery throws off the blocker with just one arm and quickly closes on the quarterback. His rush forces the quarterback to rush an errant throw. Tillery had four hurries to go with the hit you see above. TILLERY GRADE: B+

KHALID KAREEM, DE

Kareem had a solid all-around game against Ball State. He wasn’t as productive in this matchup as he was against Michigan, but the fact he was steady and still handled himself well in the run and pass game is a positive sign. The junior end was physical at the point of attack, he got a good push and was good when teams ran at him. Kareem had just one quarterback hurry in the game, but the fact he had two run stuffs was incredibly encouraging, as its further evidence that Kareem is becoming a true every-down end. KAREEM GRADE: B

JULIAN OKWARA, DE

Okwara was Notre Dame’s most disruptive end against Ball State, and his all-around game was really good. At times he got moved off the line in the run game, but that’s going to happen from time to time. What we saw against the Cardinals was Okwara actually making plays in the run game. You can see an example here:

Last season Okwara was a one-trick pony. He could rush the quarterback and that was about it. Through two games this season we have seen Okwara make plays in coverage and in the run game. In the above clip he sheds a block, slips inside and stones the running back. Okwara was hard to block in the pass game, finishing with four hurries and one hit on the quarterback. He missed chances to close out on the quarterback for sacks, but he played a key role in Neal not being able to get comfortable in the pocket. Okwara making a pair of run stops was just as impressive. OKWARA GRADE: A-

DAELIN HAYES, DE

Hayes played another solid all-around game, finishing with a pair of hurries and a tackle. He wasn’t a force in the game, but he did his job throughout the game. Hayes was not as effective with block destruction as some of his teammate’s, which factored into his lack of production. HAYES GRADE: B-

JONATHAN BONNER, DT

With sophomore Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa out with an injury, Bonner spent time at both nose tackle and defensive tackle in the game. Bonner was impressive in the game, showing the ability to eat up blocks, but also the ability to make plays on the ball. In 24 run snaps I had Bonner with a run stop and a run stuff, and his ability to eat up blocks helped his linebackers make more plays on the ball. His 8.3 percent run stop percentage is good for a nose tackle. BONNER GRADE: B+

KURT HINISH, DT

After making a minimal impact in the opener, Kurt Hinish had arguably the best game of his career against Ball State. His first couple of snaps were just average, but the more he played the better Hinish got. The sophomore played with an impressive motor and did a good job getting off blocks and making plays on the football.

Hinish had two run stops in the game despite playing just 15 run snaps. He got a good push in the run game and did a good job chasing down ball carriers. If he can bring this kind of effort and have this kind of production on a consistent basis he’ll be a force along the Irish line. HINISH GRADE: B+

ADE OGUNDEJI, DE

Ogundeji continues to get more and more comfortable as part of the rotation. He wasn’t the first strongside end off the bench – that was junior Jamir Jones – but when Ogundeji did play he handled himself well. The junior had a pair of tackles and had a hit on the quarterback in the pass game, and his power rush was solid.

Ogundeji isn’t credited with a stat on this play, but he makes the play. He presses the tight end off the ball, drives him into the backfield and forces the back to bounce the run way sooner than he wanted to. That allowed the linebackers to flow and close on the ball with ease. OGUNDEJI GRADE: B

JAYSON ADEMILOLA/MICAH DEW-TREADWAY