Photo by Bill Panzica

The Notre Dame pass defense did enough to come out on top in the season opening victory over Michigan, but there is a lot of work to be done moving forward. This breakdown will discuss the pass defense as a whole but will also dive into the play of the secondary specifically. Let’s begin by looking at the pass chart for the Irish defense from the 24-17 win.

Michigan threw A LOT of short throws against the Notre Dame defense, largely because when it did try to go deep it rarely had time to get the throw off outside of the 52-yard bomb on the first play of the third quarter. Twenty of Michigan’s 24 completions were caught less than ten yards down the field. Eight of Michigan’s 24 completions (33 percent) were caught at or behind the line of scrimmage. Michigan completed just 4-of-10 passes that traveled more than 10 yards down the field. Part of the success Michigan had with the quick game had to do with the soft coverage Notre Dame played in the game, especially during the second half. Notre Dame took a 24-10 lead into the second half, and at that point we saw the Irish backing off their coverage even more than it had early in the game. Michigan hit a lot of short passes to get the ball down the field. Michigan completed 10-of-14 passes in the fourth quarter for 102 yards. In the first three quarters the Wolverine passes completed 14-of-22 passes for 147 yards and a pick. The Irish pass defense held Michigan to just 6.9 yards per attempt and 10.4 yards per completion, further evidence that Michigan’s pass game feasted on attacking uncovered zones and soft coverage. SECONDARY EVALUATION/GRADES Michigan going with so many quick passes skews the overall rating and target numbers in this game. For example, Troy Pride Jr. gave up three completions in the game, but two were quick throws with Pride playing off coverage. Here are the target numbers for the Irish secondary players from Saturday night:

A target is any time a quarterback throws the ball to a receiver being covered by a defensive back. If you notice in the target numbers there are only 17 attempts listed. Part of that is due to throws against linebackers, but throws that are behind the line (RPO’s, screens) aren’t targeting a specific zone or defender, so there is no listed defender that is being targeted. YPT equals yards per target, so it divides the number of yards allowed by the number of times a defensive back was targeted. Another way to evaluate secondary players is to look at passer ratings on throws against receivers they cover. It’s the reverse of the rating data provided in the wide receiver grades/breakdown. Here is that information:

These numbers are especially misleading for the same reason mentioned above. A lot of passes were caught by receivers in front of Notre Dame defenders on short throws. Notre Dame’s secondary accounted for two break ups in the game. The one big mistake in the game was the 52-yard go route that junior Julian Love gave up on the first play of the third quarter. The arrival of junior Alohi Gilman improved the overall coverage at the safety position, but the other safeties still gave up too much in the pass game and were often a step late reacting to out-breaking routes. That will have to get cleaned up moving forward.

CB JULIAN LOVE Love tackled well in the game but he wasn’t great in coverage. He played a lot of off coverage (likely not his decision), and he was sloppy with his technique on the 52-yard go route he gave up in the third quarter.

Early in the game Michigan tried to go after Love deep and he was all over the Michigan receiver. Those were the only two attempts the Wolverines made on him with anything beyond a quick throw or hitting an uncovered zone. Love Grade: C+ CB TROY PRIDE JR. Pride got a bit out of control with his footwork at times, and it caused him to have a few literal slip ups. When he played under control he was good, but Pride has to be more consistent and disciplined than we saw on Saturday. Pride was also late driving on a slant route for a completion. Pride handled himself well in the run game, as did the entire secondary. Pride Grade: B CB DONTE VAUGHN Vaughn only played six snaps in the game, but he was good in those eight snaps. He had excellent coverage on running back Karan Higdon on a fourth-down incompletion, and he came up hard to force a screen play inside for a short gain. Vaughn Grade: A S ALOHI GILMAN There was a lot of hype on junior safety Alohi Gilman, who spent last year sitting out after transferring over from Navy. It was just one game, but Gilman showed why the Irish coaches were so excited to get him eligible. Gilman was all over the field for Notre Dame, making plays in the run game, in the pass game and even had a couple edge rushes. Notre Dame had five pass break ups from its safeties last season, combined. Gilman had a pair in his very first game, and they weren’t flukes.

Gilman had good presnap alignment, he read the route well and when the quarterback started to throw Gilman took an angle to beat the tight end to spot. Patterson actually made an accurate throw, getting the ball close to the back shoulder of the tight end, which is the only chance he had to complete this ball based on how Gilman played. Gilman responded by getting his hand on the arm of the tight end after not being able to get his hand on the ball, and pulling the tight ends arm down. It’s an instinctive play and a play that requires good quickness as well. We just didn’t see plays like that from the safeties last season. The Hawai’I native was active against the run game as well. He came hard downhill, tackled well near the line and pursued extremely hard to the football. Gilman Grade: A