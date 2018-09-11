The Notre Dame linebackers have been exceptionally productive through the first two games of the season. Notre Dame’s starting backers are talented and have made a lot of plays through two games, but what is really impressive is that the group – and each player – still has plenty of room for improvement. Notre Dame’s linebackers combined for 28 tackles, five tackles for loss and three hurries in the game.

A run stop is a tackle on any run play that stops thee runner at three yards or less on first down, any second down run that gets less than 50 percent of the yards needed for a first down or any stop short of a first-down on third-down or fourth-down. A run stuff is any tackle on a designed run play that gets stopped at or behind the line of scrimmage. For context purposes, anything above 10 percent is a good number. According to Pro Football Focus, West Virginia linebacker David Long ranked fourth nationally last year with a 14.6 run stop percentage. Both Te’von Coney and Drue Tranquill posted good run stop percentage numbers in the victory. Overall the production was down from the opener against Michigan, but that’s primarily because of the play of the defensive line. In the opener against Michigan the Irish linemen had a total of six stuffs/stops. Against the Cardinals, the Irish linemen doubled their run stop/stuff production, finishing with 12 run stops/stuffs. There were some misses in the game and there are still coverage areas the unit must continue cleaning up, but overall it was a more efficient and effective game for the Irish backers. Let’s look at the individual game grades for the Irish backers.

TE'VON CONEY

It is really amazing how Coney can be so productive even when his game isn’t at the top level. His nose for the ball is outstanding, and he’s develop truly elite instincts for the game of football. Coney had several mistakes in the game, and had he played a cleaner game he could/should have had 20 tackles and even more stops behind the line of scrimmage. Coney took a few poor angles to the football and at least twice missed out on a chance to bring down a back or the quarterback behind the line of scrimmage. Following the game head coach Brian Kelly also noted that they need Coney to press the line of scrimmage better. Here’s an example of what Kelly is talking about:

Coney needs to attack his gap and fly downhill a bit more aggressively than we see here. By sitting on his heels he allows the blocker to get into his chest and knock him off the ball. Those issues aside, Coney still did a lot of excellent things in the game. Think about this, he had 14 tackles, three tackles for loss, a sack and a hurry despite not being on top of his game. That speaks to his talent and instincts. We still saw plenty of snaps where Coney made the read, exploded downhill and arrived at the football with authority. You can see an example here:

Coney attacks downhill, stays on the outside shoulder of the blocker, and when DE Ade Ogundeji forces the bounce Coney flies to the ball and makes the stop behind the line. Plays like this are why Coney finished the game with four run stops and a run stuff. CONEY GRADE: B+

DRUE TRANQUILL

Tranquill’s first start against Buck was just average, with the fifth-year senior making some assignment mistakes and taking too many poor angles to the football. Against Ball State we saw Tranquill playing far more comfortable football. He finished the game officially with nine tackles and a tackle for loss to go with a quarterback hurry. We saw Tranquill make plays against the run, we saw him make plays in coverage and we saw him make plays as a pass rusher. Against the Cardinals, Tranquill looked far more comfortable attacking the run game between the tackles, which you can see here:

Tranquill shows good patience on the backside and doesn’t commit too early. He flows to the ball but doesn’t over-pursue, and when the back tries to cut back/vertically, Tranquill flies downhill and stones the runner in the hole. The next step for Tranquill is doing just a bit better job consistently getting off blocks, but his game has quickly adapted to the Buck position. Tranquill’s impact in the pass game was also quite good. He was good in coverage and made an impact as a pass rusher. The Fort Wayne, Ind. native clearly has a feel for rushing the quarterback. Tranquill was registered with a hit and a hurry on the quarterback against Ball State.

Tranquill jams the tight end and then attacks the back. He quickly gets outside of the back and quickly closes on the quarterback. Neal feels Tranquill coming so he rushes a throw before getting hit, and the ball sails into the hands of safety Jalen Elliott. TRANQUILL GRADE: B+

ASMAR BILAL

Senior rover Asmar Bilal continues to play solid football, and he improved his game against the Cardinals. Bilal was better in coverage in this game, and Ball State tried to test him in the pass game, but this time Bilal was ready for it and stepped up and made plays. Bilal played aggressive football against the Cardinals, attacking the perimeter well, attacking the football and pursuing on the perimeter. He lost contain on a bootleg early, but outside of that he played mostly assignment sound football.