Golic family hosting first Sub-Par Classic to benefit South Bend charities

Sub-par isn’t a compliment, though it could be considered so on a golf course.

And it's a great name for a charity golf event created by the Golic family. The inaugural Golic Sub-Par Classic will be coming to Notre Dame's campus Sunday and Monday.

“As you can tell by the name we selected for this event, our family will never shy away from poking fun at ourselves," said Mike Golic Sr., a former Notre Dame football captain, NFL player and longtime media personality. "However, the event is shaping up to be anything but sub-par.

"When we began discussing the opportunity to host a charity event, we knew two things were for certain: We would host it in South Bend, and we would have fun doing it. We have received incredible support, starting from the day we announced we were going to greenlight this. To have this kind of backing in year one is special, and we are really excited to raise money for a great cause.”

The two-day event will be headlined by Sunday night's private party on the Irish Green for friends, alumni and event sponsors and Monday's Sub-Par Classic at the university's Warren Golf Course with Notre Dame alumni and celebrities paired with event donors.

The Golics selected four local charities to support with its proceeds from the event: South Bend’s Center for the Homeless, the South Bend Animal Resource Center, the Food Bank of Northern Indiana and the Logan Center.

Golic Sr. and his wife, Christine, still have a home in South Bend, so it's not rare for the Golics to be in town. But it will be an opportunity for the whole family to reunite to support the local community where all three Golic children — Mike Jr., Jake and Sydney — graduated from Notre Dame and played sports for the Irish — football for Mike Jr. and Jake and swimming for Sydney. Jake's wife, Jenny, and Sydney's husband, Ben, have also joined in on the charitable efforts.

Beyond the donations made to take part in the event on campus, folks at home can contribute online through the silent auction. The auction contains more than 50 items including signed memorabilia, tickets to multiple Notre Dame games including at Ohio State, against BYU in Las Vegas and against Navy in Dublin, Ireland, a special guest appearance on the Golic family podcast, "Sorry In Advance," a signed Darius Rucker guitar with tickets for a meet and greet at a concert, a Charleston, S.C., vacation package, A VIP NASCAR experience and much more. Find the full list of auction items and bid HERE.

Several celebrities expected at the event have already been announced: Brady Quinn, Ryan Harris, Jordan and Shae Cornette, Allen Pinkett, Tom Thayer, Jeff Feagles, Julian Love, Reggie Brooks, Muffet McGraw, Bob Crable, Kyle Rudolph, Mike Eruzione, Jessica Smetana, Larry Williams, Mike Kelley, David Alexander, Jack Nolan and Allison Hayes.

“This tournament is another great opportunity to bring former teammates together," Mike Golic Jr. said. "We saw the power of bringing everyone back home on full display at the spring football game. Coach Marcus Freeman reminded everyone they still belong to the Notre Dame family. We want to channel that same energy and use it to provide the South Bend community the same love and support they gave us as athletes and students.”

For more information, visit golicsubparclassic.com.