Golden looking for the next wave of Notre Dame defenders ready to step up
SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Notre Dame second-year defensive coordinator Al Golden has a plan in place this spring to determine which of the young players on the Irish roster are ready to ascend.
Make them all starters at some point or another during the 15 spring practices, which on Wednesday morning at the Irish Athletics Center hit session No. 4.
“Every single day, we mix the starting unit every time we go on the field,” Golden said. “And the guys don’t know who’s starting until we announce it that morning. It’s helping with our preparedness. It’s helping with our preparation. It’s a morale booster.
“You can’t hide what’s on tape. So, if a guy’s not quite ready for the 1s, it kind of plays out that way. If somebody is, on the other hand, doing well with their opportunity, then maybe they should get a little more reps.”
Sophomore defensive tackle Tyson Ford, for one, is someone with whom Golden is eager to test that process. The 6-foot-4 St. Louis product has muscled up from 275 pounds to 292 this offseason.
He’s got the drive and the pedigree — at No. 51 nationally in the final 2022 Rivals250, he’s technically the highest-ranking defensive lineman the Irish have signed since the trio of Ishaq Williams (No. 16), Stephon Tuitt (No. 22) and Aaron Lynch (No. 28) in 2011. (Eddie Vanderdoes, No. 21 in 2013, never attended ND and Daelin Hayes, No. 31 in 2016, was classified as an outside linebacker, who moved to end at ND.)
“Tyson Ford is getting better,” Golden said. “Again, ‘Play with low pads, play with knee bend, tight hands.’ For me, those are the fundamentals. I hear the coaches talk in the meeting room or (I) tell Free (head coach Marcus Freeman), I’m the one making notes. So if I see him in the hallway, ‘Play with low pads, knee bend, play in a football position.’
“He’s strong. He’s a big man. Tyson is a big man. He has worked hard on his body. Now it’s time to actualize that. It’s really time to take his talent and make it into skill, cultivate it into skill. That’s what we need to see from him over the next couple weeks.”
The opportunities to be upwardly mobile are particularly plentiful in the defensive line position group, though it should be noted the young linebackers are pushing the senior incumbents hard. The Irish lost three starters — All-America defensive end and all-time sacks leader Isaiah Foskey, defensive tackle Jayson Ademilola and defensive end Justin Ademilola.
Ohio State transfer end Javontae Jean-Baptiste is most notable among the D-line additions, both those at ND now and those enrolling in June. But last year’s freshman D-line class, loaded with Rivals250 players, will best test D-line coach Al Washington’s and Golden’s developmental model.
“I see a collective approach right now, which is awesome,” Golden said of the defensive line. “You have your veterans coming back, with Rylie (Mills), Howard (Cross) and Gabe (Rubio), to an extent, Nana (Osafo-Mensah).
"Baptiste coming in helps a lot. Jordan (Botelho) and Junior (Tuihalamaka) coming back, and playing toward the end of the year helped us. Now we just need that next generation of guys to step up. Is it going to be (Jason) Onye? Is it going to be (Donovan) Hinish? Is it going to be (Josh) Burnham? Who’s it going to be? That’s what the spring is all about.
It’s also about continuity, for the first time in a while. Cross and Osafo-Mensah on the defensive line and linebacker JD Bertrand, Marist Liufau and Jack Kiser are the only five players on the defensive roster to play for the same defensive coordinator and in the same scheme for consecutive seasons (grad senior cornerback Cam Hart was a wide receiver as a freshman).
Until now, with Golden entering his second season.
“I notice a huge difference,” Golden said. “Last year was the confluence of a lot of different things meeting in spring ball. Myself, and the systems I’ve been part of, the personnel that was here, and then Marcus’ system.
“And even to some extent, the guys who were here before Marcus — Mick (Mike Mickens) and CO (Chris O’Leary) — some of the things they brought from Clark (Lea).So, all of that came together last year. It was overwhelming at times trying to get it calmed down.
“That was the first order of priority for me this offseason was don’t just pick the plays you’re going to run in the spring. Look at the opponents first to see what we need to run. We probably practiced some things last spring that we didn’t need to, and as the season evolved, I needed X, Y, and Z. So now we’re practicing X, Y and Z, and these other things are gone.
“That has been awesome, just to be on a staff with Mick and CO and Wash (Al Washington), and obviously what (grad assistant linebackers coach) Max (Bullough) brings coming from Alabama. He has brought so much in terms of experience. And it just really has been a good offseason in terms of that and, hopefully, the kids feel it.”
During a 9-4 season, capped by a 45-38 win over South Carolina in the Gator Bowl on Dec. 30, Notre Dame finished a more-than-respectable No. 22 nationally in total defense, its third-best ranking in a 20-year stretch. But there were noticeable and, at times, game-changing flaws.
The penchant to give up explosive players, a No. 100 ranking in turnovers gained and a No. 130 ranking out of 131 in the FBS in red-zone defense.
“You challenge,” Golden said of how ND plans to improve the red-zone outcomes. “There’s no vertical throws in the low red. It’s all horizontal game, hold your ground. There’s definitely a renewed emphasis, starting with me. I’ve got to do a better job calling it down there.
“We took some things out and put some things in. From that standpoint, we just needed – if we had three stops to go with what we were doing up the field, like three or four more stops, because we were very good at not letting guys in the red (zone). So, if we can stay there and improve this, it’s really going to help us a lot.”
Perhaps no one personifies both the promise and the peril of the spring more than Botelho — a 6-3, 255-pound vyper end who’s young by experience, a senior by class and eligibility, and a phenom and an enigma all rolled into one, and the latter not all of his doing, with numerous position changes.
“It’s time for him to knock on the door,” Golden said. “The way you knock on the door is play (within) the system, play with poise and execute. That’s it. Because he’ll always bring the energy. He’ll always bring the fight. He will always bring the finish.
“So, that’s not the issue. The issue is (to) prepare, eliminate MEs (mental errors), play with poise, and execute within the realm of the defense. If he does that, he’s going to do great things for us.”
