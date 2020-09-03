 Get Old, Stay Old: A Look At Notre Dame Football's Defensive Ends, Led By Fifth-Year Seniors Daelin Hayes, Ade Ogundeji
{{ timeAgo('2020-09-03 08:30:00 -0500') }} football

Get Old, Stay Old: A Look At Notre Dame's Defensive Ends

Patrick Engel • BlueAndGold
Beat Writer
@PatrickEngel_
August camp normally ushers in an excess of practice viewing windows, video and frequent availability of Brian Kelly and players. Yet this month has featured closed practices and only a couple Zoom press conferences from Kelly as Notre Dame prepares to play a season that isn’t guaranteed to go its full length.

We can’t see who is taking all the first-team reps, or who might be out with an injury or a COVID-19-related absence. The Sept. 12 season-opener will be a lot more revealing than a normal first game.

There are curiosities at each position, battles to be settled and goals to accomplish that are worth talking about now, though. Here’s our best attempt to sort through them. Up next: A look at Notre Dame’s defensive ends.

Daelin Hayes will be one of two fifth-year senior starters for Notre Dame.
Daelin Hayes will be one of two fifth-year senior starters for Notre Dame.

Returning players: Daelin Hayes (Grad.), Ade Ogundeji (Grad.), Kofi Wardlow (R-Jr.), Ovie Oghoufo (R-So.), Justin Ademilola (R-So.), Nana Osafo-Mensah (R-Fr.), Isaiah Foskey (R-Fr.)

Departed players: Julian Okwara, Khalid Kareem, Jamir Jones

Incoming players: Jordan Botelho (Fr.), Alex Ehrensberger (Fr.)

Offseason developments: Top rushers Okwara (67th overall) and Kareem (fifth round) were draft picks, and senior surprise Jones signed as a rookie free agent. Hayes and Ogundeji returned for fifth seasons to slide into the lineup. Botelho and Ehrensberger were early enrollees from Hawaii and Germany, respectively, and the former was a four-star recruit.

In Short

The loss of two draft picks and two of the top defensive players feels oddly normal and survivable with a pair of fifth-year seniors taking their place and some skilled potential backups who flashed in brief opportunities last year.

