Celebrate Notre Dame’s big win with a new annual subscription to BlueandGold.com and get a $99 gift code to the Fighting Irish Fan Shop.

The first 25 users to sign up for an annual subscription BlueandGold.com qualify to get the gift code. Please use the promo code IrishWin99.

To qualify for the offer, you must use the promo code successfully. Make sure you “check now” the status of the promo code. (See the image at the bottom of this webpage for reference)

New users - start here to take advantage of the offer..

Not currently a subscriber, but you have a prior user profile? Sign in and start here.

If the gift codes are all taken (a "check now" on code IrishWin99 will indicate it is no longer active), you are not totally out of luck. Use the code Irish60, and we’ll give you a 60 day free trial of premium access to BlueandGold.com. (New users - start here. Prior registered users - start here)

Rules and restrictions (please read):

- To qualify for the $99 gear offer, you must successfully use the promo code, and your payment must be processed successfully. No exceptions. The 25 qualifiers will be solely based on the list we have of new subscribers that inserted the promo code correctly and paid the $99 subscription fee.

- This offer is for new annual subscriptions only.

- The $99 gift code offer is available only while supplies last and will not be available after 11:59 PM PST on Sunday, September 2nd, 2018 - regardless of gift code supply availability.

- Please enter a valid and current email address in your user profile. The gift codes will be sent to that email address. We’ll send you the code within 72 hours of your payment.

- IrishWin99 promo code users will see a small discount on the first year of your annual subscription in order to exactly match the value of the gift card ($99.00) to your first annual payment. The regular price of an annual subscription is $99.95

(Reference image below. Users must enter the correct code in the "promotional code" field to enroll in the promotion. Use the "check now" tool to check the status of the offer)