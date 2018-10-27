Photo by Angela Driskell

Notre Dame will look to improve to 8-0 this weekend when it takes on rival Navy and its triple option offense. The Fighting Irish must handle their own business, but with the game kicking off at 8:00 PM ET there are a lot of games that could have an impact on where Notre Dame stands at the end of the season should it go 12-0 or 11-1.

#2 Clemson Tigers (7-0) at Florida State Seminoles (4-3) Time: 12:00 PM ET

Broadcast: ABC

Line: Clemson -17.0 This game would have a dual benefit for Notre Dame. A win by the Seminoles would knock off one more unbeaten team, which either improves Notre Dame’s seed should it go 12-0 or improves its chance to still get it should it drop a game and go 11-1. The second benefit is a win by the Seminoles would be a big step towards a major improvement in Notre Dame’s second half strength of schedule. Florida State is currently 4-3, and if it can somehow knock off Clemson this weekend and NC State next week there’s an outside chance that its three-game win streak could vault the Seminoles into the Top 25 before they head to South Bend. Florida State has the athletes on offense, the quarterback, the defensive line and the speed on defense to give the Tigers a game. The problem is its offensive line remains a major problem area, and Clemson has arguably the best line in the country. That matchup alone could cause this game to get out of hand.

#20 Wisconsin Badgers (5-2) at Northwestern Wildcats (4-3) Time: 12:00 PM ET

Broadcast: FOX

Line: Wisconsin -3.5 This game has the same benefit as Florida State/Clemson matchup in that it would improve Notre Dame’s second half strength of schedule, which is something most analysts keep bringing up when discussing its resume. Northwestern isn’t going to be ranked when they take on Notre Dame, but a 5-3 record when the Irish come to town ensures that the Wildcats still have a winning record should they lose to Notre Dame and puts them closer to being a bowl team.

#9 Florida Gators (6-1) at #7 Georgia Bulldogs (6-1) Time: 3:30 PM ET

Broadcast: CBS

Line: Georgia -1.0 This game only impacts Notre Dame should the Irish lose a game. If that happens, Notre Dame will need at least two conferences to have a 2-loss champ and it will need the SEC to not have multiple one-loss teams. Florida, Georgia and Kentucky are all battling it out in the East, and each has only one loss. Alabama is undefeated in the West and LSU has just one loss. Kentucky has a road game today against Missouri and still has to play Georgia at home. It has already beaten Kentucky. Georgia is a bad matchup for the Wildcats and the odds of Florida beating Alabama or beating LSU in a rematch in the SEC title game is unlikely. There are a lot of twists and turns to this, but a Florida win would be incredibly beneficial for Notre Dame’s playoff chances should the Irish lose a game.

Duke Blue Devils (5-2) at Pittsburgh Panthers (3-4) Time: 3:30 PM ET

Broadcast: ACC Network

Line: Duke -2.5 I doubt the committee will be this narrow in its thinking, but Notre Dame’s 19-14 win over Pittsburgh wasn’t overly impressive. Should the Panthers start to roll a bit that could change the perception of their program and Notre Dame’s win over the Panthers. Pittsburgh has a tough finish to the season, but it’s also one in which it is capable of beating every team left on its schedule. Beating Duke at home is a crucial first step towards Pittsburgh strong, which improves Notre Dame’s strength of schedule, strength of record, opponent record and negates the one negative talking point some keep trying to use to knock down the Irish resume.

#14 Washington State Cougars (6-1) at #24 Stanford Cardinal (5-2) Time: 7:00 PM ET

Broadcast: Pac 12 Network

Line: Stanford -2.5 This is one of the biggest games of the day for Notre Dame … beyond its own game of course. Notre Dame needs Stanford to win this game. First, it eliminates the Pac 12 from contention for a playoff berth, even if Notre Dame were to drop a game. Washington State is the last one-loss team in the conference. Second, a Stanford win only serves to improve Notre Dame’s resume. A 6-2 Stanford team likely jumps into the Top 20 and improves its chances at remaining a Top 25 team when it is all said and done. Stanford travels to Washington next week, and dropping both games eliminates any chance it has to finish ranked. If it can split those two games it might drop out of the Top 25 now, but with games against Oregon State, California and UCLA left on the schedule there is a good chance Stanford can work its way back into the final rankings. Of course, winning the next two weeks would be a tremendous boost to Notre Dame’s resume by giving the Irish two wins over highly ranked opponents (Michigan).

#22 NC State Wolfpack (5-1) at Syracuse Orange (5-2) Time: 7:00 PM ET

Broadcast: ESPN2

Line: NC State -2.0 Syracuse would improve to 6-2 with a win over NC State. That could be enough to vault the Orange into the Top 25, but even if it isn’t they have games at Wake Forest and at home against Louisville before taking on the Irish in the Bronx. If Syracuse wins those games there is no doubt it will be ranked in the Top 25 when it takes on Notre Dame. That would give Notre Dame a chance for a much-needed late November statement win.