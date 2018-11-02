Notre Dame entered the first College Football Playoff ranking in the number four spot. The Fighting Irish need to keep winning, but there are plenty of intriguing games that could help improve the team’s resume, improve its current standing and possibly keep the Irish in the playoff hunt should it drop a game over the next month.

#19 Syracuse Orange (6-2) at Wake Forests Demon Deacons (4-4)

Time: 12:00 PM ET

Broadcast: ACC Network

Line: Syracuse -6.5

Notre Dame owns a win over just one ranked opponent right now, No. 5 Michigan in the season opener. The only other opponent currently in the ranking is Syracuse, who the Irish face in two weeks. Between now and the time the Irish and Orange meet there are a number of games between opponents ranked ahead of Syracuse, which means beating Wake Forest this weekend and Louisville next weekend would likely vault Syracuse into the Top 15.

It would also increase the chances that Syracuse remains ranked even if it drops a game to the Irish on Nov. 17. The more Syracuse wins the better it is for Notre Dame’s playoff resume.

#6 Georgia Bulldogs (7-1) at #9 Kentucky Wildcats (7-1)

Time: 3:30 PM ET

Broadcast: CBS

Line: Georgia -9.0

Every season the CFP rankings are loaded with SEC teams, and its obvious the committee members think very highly of that league … too highly if you ask me. That’s why 5-3 Texas A&M and 5-3 Mississippi State are both ranked in the Top 20.

That means the biggest concern for Notre Dame and every other league is that a one-loss SEC team beats Alabama at some point. The No. 1 Crimson Tide play No. 3 LSU this weekend and finish the regular season at home against Auburn. Should the Tide run the table they will likely face the winner of this game in the SEC title game.

A nightmare scenario for Notre Dame, Washington State, the Big Ten and the Big 12 is that Georgia wins the rest of its regular season games and then beats an undefeated Alabama team in a tight game in the SEC title game to finish with a 12-1 record to match the Tide’s 12-1 record.

Kentucky knocking off the Bulldogs this weekend would mean the SEC is down to just two one-loss teams after this weekend, assuming Alabama beats LSU. That would mean the SEC would only get one team into the playoffs barring there being a number of two-loss conference champs. For Notre Dame, it means there is no threat of a one-loss UGA team knocking the Irish out, even if Notre Dame loses a game. Of course, all of this assumes that Kentucky doesn’t run the table and beat Alabama.

#13 West Virginia Mountaineers (6-1) at #17 Texas Longhorns (6-2)

Time: 3:30 PM ET

Broadcast: Fox

Line: Texas -2.0

There are two one-loss teams left in the Big 12 – West Virginia and Oklahoma. Those two teams play in the final regular season game of the Big 12 season, and depending on what happens between now and then they could also have a rematch.

A dream scenario for a one-loss Notre Dame team is for there to be multiple two-loss conference champions. That dream would involve both West Virginia and Oklahoma dropping games between now and the end of the season. A Texas win this weekend would knock out the Mountaineers, who could do some serious resume building over the next month should they beat the Longhorns, beat the Sooners, beat Oklahoma State and win whatever rematch they would have in the Big 12 title game.

Texas beating West Virginia and then West Virginia beating Oklahoma would make this dream come true for Notre Dame.

Florida State Seminoles (4-4) at #21 NC State Wolfpack (5-2)

Time: 3:30 PM ET

Broadcast: ABC

Line: NC State -9.0

A Florida State win would be good for Notre Dame in two regards. One is it would be a small resume booster should the Seminoles improve to 5-4 and have a win over a ranked opponent on its docket. It would also knock NC State out of the rankings and open up a spot for another Notre Dame opponent, should Stanford knock of Washington or should Virginia Tech win out.

It’s not at the top of my “must watch” list, but it isn’t a game I am ignoring either.

#14 Penn State Nittany Lions (6-2) at #5 Michigan Wolverines (7-1)

Time: 3:45 PM ET

Broadcast: ESPN

Line: Michigan -10.5

The same thing applies to the Big Ten that was discussed with the Big 12 … it is good for Notre Dame if the conference champion has a pair of losses. Ohio State (7-1) plays Nebraska, Michigan State and Maryland before ending the season at home against Michigan. All of its contests prior to the rivalry game against Michigan are very, very winnable for Ohio State.

So that means Michigan beating Ohio State would knock out the Buckeyes, but if the Wolverines keep winning they would likely get in over a one-loss Notre Dame team. Not saying it should happen, but I do believe it would likely happen.

Should Michigan beat Penn State its only other loss possibilities prior to Ohio State are Rutgers and Indiana. A Michigan win this weekend is good for Notre Dame should it stay unbeaten, but it would be bad for the Irish should they drop a game because Michigan is likely going to pound both of those teams.

That means the perfect world scenario for Notre Dame is that Penn State knocks off Michigan and then the Wolverines turn around and beat Ohio State. A 10-2 Michigan team wins the Big Ten East. If it does that and then wins the Big Ten championship it would mean the Michigan ends up ranked in the Top 10 – which is great for Notre Dame’s resume – but it also means they aren’t a threat to get into the playoffs over a one-loss Irish squad.

#22 Boston College Eagles (6-2) at Virginia Tech Hokies (4-3)

Time: 3:45 PM ET

Broadcast: ACC Network

Line: BC -2.0

Virginia Tech is reeling right now, having gotten pounded at home by Notre Dame (45-23) and Georgia Tech (49-28) in its last three games. The Hokies are 4-3 with an unimpressive resume, but three of their next four games are at home. Virginia Tech plays a ranked BC team this weekend, it ends the season against current No. 25 Virginia, and it plays 4-4 Pittsburgh and 5-3 Miami (Fla.).

Should the Hokies run the table and finish 9-3 they would not only jump into the rankings, they would also win the ACC Coastal Division. That would be a great resume builder for Notre Dame.

#1 Alabama Crimson Tide (8-0) at #3 LSU Tigers (7-1)

Time: 8:00 PM ET

Broadcast: CBS

Line: Alabama -14.5

If you are someone who doesn’t want Notre Dame to have to face Alabama then you should root for LSU in this matchup, but that also means you need the Crimson Tide to drop another game, and the odds of that happening against Mississippi State, Auburn or The Citadel are incredibly slim.

Alabama is likely to be a playoff team, even if it drops this game but still wins out. Right or wrong, that’s the reality. So for Notre Dame it means Alabama winning out is good for the Irish. Alabama winning out means every other team in the SEC has at least two losses, which improves the chances that an 11-1 Irish team gets into the playoffs.

#7 Oklahoma Sooners (7-1) at Texas Tech Red Raiders (5-3)

Time: 8:00 PM ET

Broadcast: ABC

Line: Oklahoma -13.5

It is unlikely, but the Big 12 could be eliminated from the playoffs this weekend unless there is total chaos over the next month. Should Texas beat West Virginia, the last team with a chance at being 12-1 is Oklahoma. Texas Tech ending the night with an upset over the Sooners would all but knock the Big 12 out of the playoffs. It would also greatly improve Notre Dame’s odds of getting into the playoffs should it lose a game.

Stanford Cardinal (5-3) at Washington Huskies (6-3)

Time: 9:00 PM ET

Broadcast: Pac 12 Network

Line: Washington -10.0

Notre Dame needs past opponents like Stanford, Virginia Tech and Pittsburgh to keep winning. Of those three teams, Stanford has the best shot at jumping into the playoffs with a win over Washington. The Cardinal have three losses, but two of their losses were to Top 10 teams Notre Dame and Washington State, and its third loss was to Utah, who is ranked No. 15.

There are already three teams in the rankings with three losses, and the Cardinal beating the Huskies would likely vault the Cardinal into the Top 25 and give the Irish another quality win. Stanford’s next three games are against Oregon State, California and UCLA, which gives the Cardinal a great shot at finishing 9-3 if it can make it through this weekend with a victory.

A 9-3 Stanford team is likely not only ranked, it would be inside the Top 20, which helps Notre Dame.

Other Notre Dame Opponents:

Navy (2-6) at Cincinnati (7-1) – 3:30 PM ET – ESPNU

USC (4-4) at Oregon State (2-6) – 10:00 PM ET – FS1