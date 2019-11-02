The No. 16 Notre Dame Fighting Irish (5-2) host the Virginia Tech Hokies (5-2, 2-2 ACC) at 2:30 p.m. ET. Blue & Gold Illustrated gets you ready with what you need to know before Saturday's rivalry tilt.

Series Facts : This will be the third meeting between Virginia Tech and Notre Dame. The series is tied 1-1, with the Hokies winning 34-31 in South Bend in 2016 and the Irish posting a 45-23 victory in Blacksburg last year.

Hendon Hooker, QB, #2: He took over as the starter against Miami and the team has been on a three-game winning streak since. The six-foot-four-inch redshirt sophomore is a dual-threat quarterback who has thrown for 580 yards, seven touchdowns and zero interceptions with a 57.4 completion percentage. He’s also run for 156 yards and a touchdown.

Damon Hazelton Jr, WR, #14: The six-foot-two-inch wide receiver missed the first few games of the season, but now that back to 100 percent he’s making life difficult for opposing defenses. He has just 10 catches this year, but he’s still managed to produce 237 receiving yards and five touchdowns.

Deshawn McClease, RB, #33: The five-foot-nine-inch redshirt junior has 97 rushing attempts on the season for 475 yards and three touchdowns. He’s not much of a threat in the passing game, but he does have five catches for 40 yards.

Rayshard Ashby, LB, #23: At five-feet-ten-inches, he’s a bit undersized for a linebacker, but he makes up for it with speed and grit. On the season, he has 71 total tackles, which is 28 more than any individual on his team. He also has one pass deflection, 10 TFLs and three sacks.



Caleb Farley, DB, #3: He doesn’t do much in the run game with only 14 tackles on the season, but he’s been exceptionally disruptive on passing plays. On the season, the six-foot-two-inch redshirt sophomore has 10 pass breakups and three interceptions.