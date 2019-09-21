BlueAndGold

No. 7 Notre Dame has a monumental road matchup with No. 3 Georgia between the hedges in Samford Stadium on Saturday. ESPN's College Gameday will be in the house as the Fighting Irish look to pull off the upset in the weekend's marquee game. Here's everything you need to know about the matchup with the Bulldogs.

Series Facts: This will be the third all-time meeting between the two programs, with Georgia leading the series 2-0.

QB Jake Fromm – Fromm is one of the more savvy and efficient quarterbacks in the country. He’s completing 75 percent of his passes on the season, which comes a year after he completed 67.3 percent of his throws. Fromm is hard to rattle and is athletic enough to move the chains when defenses lose contain. If he gets a clean pocket he will shred a defense.

RB D’Andre Swift – Swift is a unique back that combines power, explosiveness and a smooth running style. He can make defenders miss in space, and if he gets a crease, he’s going to rip off a big gain. Swift is averaging 7.1 yards per carry in his career, but he’s at 9.4 through the first three games while playing behind a massive Bulldog line.

OT Andrew Thomas – Players with the combination of size (6-5, 320), power and athleticism that Georgia left tackle Andrew Thomas brings to the game is rare. I’ve read several mock drafts that have the talented blocker in the first round, and some have him in the Top 10. Thomas is a powerful run blocker that uses his quick feet and length to thrive in pass protection.

S JR Reed – Notre Dame isn’t the only team in this matchup that has talented safeties, and Reed is the best of the bunch for the Bulldogs. One of the Top 10 returning safeties from a season ago, Reed is a solid tackler that thrives in the pass game. His veteran presence is a huge advantage for an otherwise young Georgia secondary.

DL Tyler Clark – Georgia doesn’t really have a true standout up front, but through three games a case could be made that Clark has been the best all-around player for the Bulldog front seven. According to Pro Football Focus, Clark is tied for the team lead in run stops (6) and tied for second in quarterback pressures (8).