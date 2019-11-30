GameDay Central: Notre Dame Fighting Irish vs. Stanford
The No. 16 Notre Dame Fighting Irish (9-2) faces Stanford (4-7, 3-6 Pac-12) at 4:00 p.m. ET. Blue & Gold Illustrated gets you ready with what you need to know before Saturday's tilt.
GAME DAY INFORMATION
Date: Nov. 30, 2019
Site: Stanford Stadium (50,424)
Kickoff: 4:00 p.m. ET
Television: FOX
Radio: This broadcast can be heard live on SIRIUS Satellite Radio (channel 129) and on Notre Dame’s IMG affiliates.
Series Facts: This will be the 34th meeting between Stanford and Notre Dame. The Irish have a 20-13 record in the series and won last year’s meeting 38-17 in South Bend.
Head Coaches: Stanford — David Shaw (86-33, ninth season); Notre Dame — Brian Kelly (90-37, 10th season).
Depth Charts, Rosters, and Stats: Click Here To Download The GameDay Package!
Stanford Players To Know
Davis Mills (15), QB — While some may see it as a positive K.J. Costello is out, Mills may actually be the better quarterback. He’s thrown for 1,677 yards, nine touchdowns and five interceptions. Mills is also the highest-rated quarterback prospect Stanford Head Coach David Shaw has ever recruited.
Simi Fehoko (13), WR — The six-foot-four-inch wide receiver is the main big-play threat for the Cardinal. On 18 receptions, he’s averaging 27.9 yards per catch and is tied for the team lead in touchdown catches with six.
Casey Toohill (52), LB — The outside linebacker is a fifth-year senior who has broken out this season. He leads the team in TFLs with 10.5 and Sacks with eight. He’s also third on the team in total tackles with 54 and has one pass deflection.
Curtis Robinson (2), LB — Has been banged up this season, but Robinson is still second on the team in tackles with 57. He also had two sacks, three pass deflections and two forced fumbles.
Game Predictions
Vegas Line: Notre Dame - 16.5 ... Over/Under 46.5
OddShark Prediction: Notre Dame 42, Stanford 14
Todd Burlage: Notre Dame 31, Stanford 17
Vince DeDario: Notre Dame 41, Stanford 10
Andrew Mentock: Notre Dame 33, Stanford 17
Mike Singer: Notre Dame 34, Stanford 23
Lou Somogyi: Notre Dame 31, Stanford 14
