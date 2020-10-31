BlueAndGold - GameDay Central: Notre Dame Fighting Irish vs. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

The No. 4 Notre Dame Fighting Irish (5-0, 4-0 ACC) hit the road to face the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (2-4, 2-3 ACC) at 3:30 p.m. ET. BlueandGold.com gets you ready with what you need to know before Saturday's tilt.

Series Facts : Notre Dame leads 28-6-1 and won the last meeting 30-22 at South Bend in 2015.

QB Jeff Sims (#10): One of three true freshman starters on offense, Sims is averaging just under 8 yards per pass attempt and has rushed for 275 yards and 4.0 yards per carry. A 55.3 completion rate and 10 interceptions have been his undoing.

RB Jahmyr Gibbs (#21): The No. 70 player in the 2020 class has 308 yards on 69 carries (4.5 yards per rush) to go with 15 catches for 206 yards. He’s a multi-dimensional threat who could play in two-backs sets with the now-healthy Jordan Mason (899 yards in 2019).

WR Ahmarean Brown (#2): He has been limited this year with 11 catches for 183 yards, but Brown is a dangerous deep threat who tied Calvin Johnson’s school record for touchdown catches by a freshman (seven) last year while averaging 18.9 yards per catch.

DE Jordan Domineck (#42): A mainstay on a defensive line that has dealt with injuries and lacks established players, Domineck is tied for the team lead with 4.0 tackles for loss and 2.0 sacks. He’s Georgia Tech’s highest-graded front seven starter, per Pro Football Focus.

CB Zamari Walton (#21): The first man to pick off Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence this season has allowed catches on just 11 of the 28 passes thrown his way. He has two interceptions this year.