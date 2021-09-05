GameDay Central: Notre Dame Fighting Irish vs. Florida State
Notre Dame begins its 2021 football season on Sunday night at 7:30 p.m. ET, as the Fighting Irish face Florida State in Tallahassee. BlueandGold.com gets you ready with what you need to know before today's tilt.
Join us live on YouTube 15 minutes after the game as we break down Notre Dame vs. Florida State!
Click here for the link, or save this page and watch in the video player below!
GAMEDAY INFORMATION
Date: Sept. 5, 2021
Site: Doak Campbell Stadium, Tallahassee, Fla.
Kickoff: 7:30 p.m. ET
Television: ABC
Radio: This game can be heard on Notre Dame’s IMG affiliates.
Series Facts: Florida State leads 6-4. Notre Dame won the last meeting 42-26 at Notre Dame Stadium on Oct. 10, 2020.
Head coaches: Florida State — Mike Norvell (3-6, second season); Notre Dame — Brian Kelly (102-39, 12th season).
FIVE FLORIDA STATE PLAYERS TO KNOW
Redshirt sophomore QB Jordan Travis (No. 13): It’s still not clear if Travis or UCF transfer McKenzie Milton will start, but Notre Dame is plenty familiar with the former. Travis started for the Seminoles in last year’s meeting with Notre Dame and ran for 96 yards and a touchdown on 19 carries in a 42-26 loss. He also threw for 204 yards and completed 13 of his 24 pass attempts.
Redshirt sophomore RB Jashaun Corbin (No. 0): The former Texas A&M running back was Florida State’s second-leading rusher in 2020, behind Travis, with 401 yards and five touchdowns on 81 carries. He rushed twice for just 9 yards in last year’s game at Notre Dame, though.
Redshirt senior WR Andrew Parchment (No. 7): A grad transfer from Kansas, Parchment caught 89 passes for 1,028 yards and nine touchdowns across 20 games the last two seasons. He has more career receptions and yards than any other Seminoles receiver. He’s one of 1 Football Bowl Subdivision transfer additions this offseason and listed as a starter.
Redshirt senior DE Jermaine Johnson II (No. 11): Another incoming transfer, Johnson had five sacks and 11 quarterback pressures as a rotation player at Georgia last season. He was a 14-game rotation player for the Bulldogs in 2019 as well, notching 2.5 sacks.
Redshirt sophomore LB Amari Gainer (No. 33): Gainer enters his third year as a starter and was one of Florida State’s better defenders in the 2020 matchup, with a game-high 11 tackles and a forced fumble. He led the Seminoles with 65 tackles last year, along with 5.0 tackles for loss.
GAME PREDICTIONS
Vegas line: Notre Dame -7 ... Over/under: 55
OddShark prediction: Notre Dame 42, Florida State 17
Todd Burlage: Notre Dame 27, Florida State 17
Steve Downey: Notre Dame 30, Florida State 26
Patrick Engel: Notre Dame 27, Florida State 16
Tyler Horka: Notre Dame 31, Florida State 17
Mike Singer: Notre Dame 27, Florida State 20
Blue & Gold TV: Final thoughts & observations before Notre Dame vs. FSU
The Irish Huddle Podcast
----
• Talk about it inside The Lou Somogyi Board.
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel.
• Sign up for Blue & Gold's news alerts and daily newsletter.
• Subscribe to our podcast on Apple Podcasts.
• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @Rivals_Singer, @PatrickEngel_, @tbhorka and @ToddBurlage.
• Like us on Facebook.