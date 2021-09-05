GameDay Central: Notre Dame Fighting Irish vs. Florida State

Notre Dame begins its 2021 football season on Sunday night at 7:30 p.m. ET, as the Fighting Irish face Florida State in Tallahassee. BlueandGold.com gets you ready with what you need to know before today's tilt.

Click here for the link, or save this page and watch in the video player below!

Redshirt sophomore QB Jordan Travis (No. 13): It’s still not clear if Travis or UCF transfer McKenzie Milton will start, but Notre Dame is plenty familiar with the former. Travis started for the Seminoles in last year’s meeting with Notre Dame and ran for 96 yards and a touchdown on 19 carries in a 42-26 loss. He also threw for 204 yards and completed 13 of his 24 pass attempts.

Redshirt sophomore RB Jashaun Corbin (No. 0): The former Texas A&M running back was Florida State’s second-leading rusher in 2020, behind Travis, with 401 yards and five touchdowns on 81 carries. He rushed twice for just 9 yards in last year’s game at Notre Dame, though.

Redshirt senior WR Andrew Parchment (No. 7): A grad transfer from Kansas, Parchment caught 89 passes for 1,028 yards and nine touchdowns across 20 games the last two seasons. He has more career receptions and yards than any other Seminoles receiver. He’s one of 1 Football Bowl Subdivision transfer additions this offseason and listed as a starter.

Redshirt senior DE Jermaine Johnson II (No. 11): Another incoming transfer, Johnson had five sacks and 11 quarterback pressures as a rotation player at Georgia last season. He was a 14-game rotation player for the Bulldogs in 2019 as well, notching 2.5 sacks.

Redshirt sophomore LB Amari Gainer (No. 33): Gainer enters his third year as a starter and was one of Florida State’s better defenders in the 2020 matchup, with a game-high 11 tackles and a forced fumble. He led the Seminoles with 65 tackles last year, along with 5.0 tackles for loss.