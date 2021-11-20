Gameday Central: Georgia Tech at Notre Dame Fighting Irish
Georgia Tech (3-7, 2-6) travels to Notre Dame to take on the No. 8 Fighting Irish (9-1).
The Irish look to win at least ten games for the fifth season in a row, while the Yellow Jackets hope to put a positive finish on head coach Geoff Collins' third year at the helm.
Below is a guide to everything you need to know to get ready for the last Notre Dame home game of the 2021 season.
Join us live on YouTube 15 minutes after the game as we break down Notre Dame vs. Georgia Tech.
GAMEDAY INFORMATION
Date: Nov. 20, 2021
Site: Notre Dame Stadium - South Bend, IN
Kickoff: 2:30 PM ET
Television: NBC
Radio: Notre Dame Radio Network. SiriusXM (Channel 129). In South Bend - 101.5 FM and 960 AM.
Series Facts: Notre Dame leads 29-6-1. Last meeting: October 31, 2020 : Notre Dame defeated Georgia Tech 31-13 at Bobby Dodd Stadium.
Head coaches: — Notre Dame — Brian Kelly (111-40, 12th season). Georgia Tech - Geoff Collins (9-23, 3rd season).
FIVE GEORGIA TECH PLAYERS TO KNOW
RB - Jahmyr Gibbs (#1) — Brian Kelly called Jaymyr Gibbs the best offensive player in the ACC. He ranked No. 2 in the nation in all-purpose yardage at 168 yards/game. This season, Gibbs has rushed for four touchdowns, scored two touchdowns through the air, and has a kick return for a touchdown as well.
QB - Jeff Sims (#10) — Sims' status for Saturday's game is unclear (arm injury). He did not play last week against Boston College. If he does play, Notre Dame will have to defend a true dual-threat quarterback. In eight games this season, Sims has thrown for 1,468 yards and 12 touchdowns, and rushed for 372 yards and four touchdowns.
QB Jordan Yates (#13) — Yates is a capable backup who has seen action in six games this season. If Sims can't go, Yates will run the full offense. He has thrown for 739 yards and six touchdowns, and has added a pair of rushing touchdowns as well.
LB - Charlie Thomas (#25) — Veteran senior linebacker who started six games as a freshman back in 2018, let his team in TFLs in 2019 (9.5), and started at the Nickel spot against Notre Dame last season. This year, Thomas once again leads the team in tackles for loss (10). He has three sacks, two interceptions, and a forced fumble this season.
LB - Quez Jackson (#4) — Ranks 14th in the nation in tackles per game (9.6). Second on the team in tackles for loss (7). Has recovered two fumbles and forced one this season. Made 11 tackles against Notre Dame last season. Has appeared in every game as a Georgia Tech Yellow Jacket since his freshman season in 2018.
GAME PREDICTIONS
Vegas line: Notre Dame -17.5...Over/Under 64
Oddshark prediction: Notre Dame 38.7, Georgia Tech 21.7
Todd Burlage: Notre Dame 41, Georgia Tech 17
Steve Downey: Notre Dame 33, Georgia Tech 14
Patrick Engel: Notre Dame 38, Georgia Tech 14
Tyler Horka: Notre Dame 41, Georgia Tech 14
Mike Singer: Notre Dame 37, Georgia Tech 13
Greg Ladky: Notre Dame 47, Georgia Tech 16
Season-to-date records
Todd Burlage — 8-2 straight up, 6-4 against the spread
Steve Downey — 8-2, 7-3
Patrick Engel — 8-2, 6-4
Tyler Horka — 8-2, 6-4
Greg Ladky — 5-1, 4-2
Mike Singer — 8-2, 6-4
WATCH: Final thoughts & observations before Notre Dame at Virginia
BlueandGold.com’s Tim Hyde and Greg Ladky talk about the storylines and keys heading into Senior Day at Notre Dame Stadium. Which non-captain Seniors have elevated their game the most this season? Is Georgia Tech RB Jahmyr Gibbs the best offensive player in the ACC?
----
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel.
• Sign up for Blue & Gold's news alerts and daily newsletter.
• Subscribe to our podcast on Apple Podcasts.
• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @MikeTSinger, @PatrickEngel_, @tbhorka, @GregLadky, and @ToddBurlage.
• Like us on Facebook.