Gameday Central: Georgia Tech at Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Below is a guide to everything you need to know to get ready for the last Notre Dame home game of the 2021 season.

The Irish look to win at least ten games for the fifth season in a row, while the Yellow Jackets hope to put a positive finish on head coach Geoff Collins' third year at the helm.

RB - Jahmyr Gibbs (#1) — Brian Kelly called Jaymyr Gibbs the best offensive player in the ACC. He ranked No. 2 in the nation in all-purpose yardage at 168 yards/game. This season, Gibbs has rushed for four touchdowns, scored two touchdowns through the air, and has a kick return for a touchdown as well.

QB - Jeff Sims (#10) — Sims' status for Saturday's game is unclear (arm injury). He did not play last week against Boston College. If he does play, Notre Dame will have to defend a true dual-threat quarterback. In eight games this season, Sims has thrown for 1,468 yards and 12 touchdowns, and rushed for 372 yards and four touchdowns.

QB Jordan Yates (#13) — Yates is a capable backup who has seen action in six games this season. If Sims can't go, Yates will run the full offense. He has thrown for 739 yards and six touchdowns, and has added a pair of rushing touchdowns as well.

LB - Charlie Thomas (#25) — Veteran senior linebacker who started six games as a freshman back in 2018, let his team in TFLs in 2019 (9.5), and started at the Nickel spot against Notre Dame last season. This year, Thomas once again leads the team in tackles for loss (10). He has three sacks, two interceptions, and a forced fumble this season.

LB - Quez Jackson (#4) — Ranks 14th in the nation in tackles per game (9.6). Second on the team in tackles for loss (7). Has recovered two fumbles and forced one this season. Made 11 tackles against Notre Dame last season. Has appeared in every game as a Georgia Tech Yellow Jacket since his freshman season in 2018.