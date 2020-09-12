 GameDay Central: Duke Blue Devils vs. Notre Dame Fighting Irish Football
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-09-12 05:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

GameDay Central: Duke Blue Devils vs. Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Patrick Engel & Mike Singer
Staff

The No. 10 Notre Dame Fighting Irish (0-0) host the Duke Blue Devils at 2:30 p.m ET on NBC. BlueandGold.com gets you ready with what you need to know before Saturday's tilt.

GAMEDAY INFORMATION

Date: Sept. 12, 2020

Site: Notre Dame Stadium

Kickoff: 2:30 p.m.

Television: NBC

Radio: This game can be heard on Notre Dame’s IMG affiliates.

Series Facts: This is the seventh meeting between the two schools. Notre Dame leads the series 4-2 and won the last matchup 38-7 at Duke on Nov. 9, 2019.

Head coaches: Duke — David Cutcliffe (72‑79, 13th season); Notre Dame — Brian Kelly (92-37, 11th season).

Depth Charts, Rosters, and Stats: Click Here To Download The GameDay Package!

DUKE PLAYERS TO KNOW

RB Deon Jackson (4): A second-team All-ACC selection who averaged 5.3 yards per rush in 2018, Jackson’s numbers dipped last year as Duke’s offense slid into a rut. But he’s the primary running back once again and is receiving threat as well, with 51 career catches.

TE Noah Gray (87): The junior was Duke’s leading receiver last year, with 51 catches, but averaged only 7.7 yards per reception due to his targets coming largely on short passes. His vertical usage should increase if new quarterback Chase Brice proves to be more effective than his predecessors.

DE Chris Rumph II (96): The FBS’ leader in pressure rate, per Pro Football Focus, is a projected early-round draft pick next spring. Duke moves him all around the defensive front so he can bring pressure from a variety of places.

DE Victor Dimukeje (51): The team leader with 8.5 sacks last season. He’s the primary defensive end opposite Rumph.

CB Mark Gilbert (28): After nearly two years away due to injury, Gilbert is healthy and will start at cornerback. In 2017, his last full-season, he was a first-team All-ACC selection and broke up 15 passes to go with six interceptions.

GAME PREDICTIONS

Vegas Line: Notre Dame -20.5 ... Over/Under 53.5

OddShark Prediction: Notre Dame 41, Duke 12

Todd Burlage: Notre Dame 34, Duke 13

Patrick Engel: Notre Dame 34, Duke 13

Andrew Mentock: Notre Dame 42, Duke 10

Mike Singer: Notre Dame 35, Duke 10

Lou Somogyi: Notre Dame 34, Duke 16

Click Here to read staff predictions article

----

{{ article.author_name }}