Gameday Central: Bowling Green Vs. Notre Dame
The No. 9 Notre Dame Fighting Irish (3-1) hosts the struggling Bowling Green State University Falcons (1-3) on Saturday afternoon inside Notre Dame Stadium. Blue & Gold Illustrated gets you ready with what you need to know before Saturday's tilt.
GAMEDAY INFORMATION
Date: Oct. 5, 2019
Site: Notre Dame Stadium (77,622)
Kickoff: 3:30 p.m. ET
Television: NBC
Radio: This broadcast can be heard live on SIRIUS Satellite Radio (channel 129) and on Notre Dame’s IMG affiliates.
Series Facts: This will be the first meeting between Bowling Green and Notre Dame
Head Coaches: Bowling Green — Scot Loeffler (1-3, first season); Notre Dame — Brian Kelly (84-36, 10th season)
Bowling Green Players To Know
RB Davon Jones: As one of the team’s main running backs, he leads Bowling Green in rushing yards with 205 and carriers with 43 and is second yards per attempt at 4.8. He also has seven receptions for 39 yards and a touchdown. He’s a bulkier back at five-feet-10-inches and 235 pounds. Pro Football Focus also has him rated as a good pass blocker, which should be helpful against the vaunted Notre Dame pass rush.
LB Kholbe Coleman: The six-foot-tall, 214-pound junior linebacker leads the team in solo tackles with 21 and sacks with two. He has 33 total tacks on the year. According to Pro Football Focus, he only has two missed tackles on the season — an anomaly on a Bowling Green defense that’s made a lot of mistakes this season.
LB Brandon Perce: The senior linebacker is a transfer from Rochester Community College in 2018 and this is his first season gaining game experience. So far, he leads the team in total tackles and is second on the team in tackles for a loss with 4.5. Per PFF, he’s a much better run defender than he is against the pass. He’s also more prone to missed tackles and had three in the Falcons loss to Louisiana Tech two weeks ago.
Predictions
Vegas Line: -46.5 Notre Dame ... Over/Under 62.5
OddShark Prediction: Notre Dame 49.2, Bowling Green 8.4
Todd Burlage: Notre Dame 52, Bowling Green 3
Vince DeDario: Notre Dame 56 Bowling Green 10
Andrew Mentock: Notre Dame 55, Bowling Green 0
Mike Singer: Notre Dame 63, Bowling Green 7
