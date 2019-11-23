GameDay Central: Boston College vs. Notre Dame Fighting Irish
The No. 16 Notre Dame Fighting Irish (8-2) host the Boston College Eagles (5-5, 3-4 ACC) at 2:30 p.m. ET. Blue & Gold Illustrated gets you ready with what you need to know before Saturday's tilt.
GAME DAY INFORMATION
Date: Nov. 23, 2019
Site: Notre Dame Stadium (77,622)
Kickoff: 2:30 p.m. ET
Television: NBC
Radio: This broadcast can be heard live on SIRIUS Satellite Radio (channel 129) and on Notre Dame’s IMG affiliates.
Series Facts: This will be the 24th meeting between Boston College and Notre Dame. The Irish have a record of 14-9 record in the series and are currently on a six-game win streak.
Head Coaches: Boston College — Steve Addazio (43-43, seventh season); Notre Dame — Brian Kelly (89-37, 10th season)
Depth Charts, Rosters, and Stats: Click Here To Download The GameDay Package!
Boston College Players To Know
Dennis Grosel (6), QB: A six-foot-one-inch redshirt sophomore, Grosel came into the season as the Eagles backup quarterback and assumed the starting role after Anthony Brown suffered a season-ending knee injury. He as a solid touchdown-to-interception ratio at eight to two, but he’s not very accurate. On 99 pass attempts this season, he has a completion percentage of 49.5.
AJ Dillon (2), RB: The 250-pound junior is one of the top running backs in all of college football. He’s currently third in the country in total rushing yards with 1,451. He also leads the nation in attempts at 272 and has a total of 13 rushing touchdowns. He also catches about one pass per game, averaging 16.3 yards per reception and has on touchdown.
Max Richardson (14), LB: The six-foot, 230-pound linebacker isn’t the most physically gifted player, but he’s had an outstanding season nonetheless. He leads the team in total tackles (97), TFLs (14) and sacks (3.5). No one else on the team has more than 67 total tackles or 6.5 TFLs.
Brandon Sebastian (10), CB: The six-foot-one-inch redshirt sophomore corner is second on the team in passes deflected with five and also has an interception this season. Recently, Boston College has given up several big plays in the passing game and it will be up to Sebastian to limit Notre Dame’s offensive success through the air.
Game Predictions
Vegas Line: Notre Dame - 21 ... Over/Under 64
OddShark Prediction: Notre Dame 44, Boston College 25
Todd Burlage: Notre Dame 42, Boston College 17
Vince DeDario: Notre Dame 42 Boston College 14
Andrew Mentock: Notre Dame 45, Boston College 24
Mike Singer: Notre Dame 48, Boston College 24
Lou Somogyi: Notre Dame 38, Boston College 20
WATCH: The Brian Kelly Show
