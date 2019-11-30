Throughout most of the season, Notre Dame defensive coordinator Clark Lea has been praised for his in-game adjustments and the defense’s performance should only increase how much acclaim he receives. Stanford quarterback Davis Mills got off to a hot start against Notre Dame, completing 5 of 5 passes for 71 yards and a touchdown on the opening drive of the game. By the end of the first half, he was 19 of 29 for 196 yards and two touchdowns and the Cardinal trailed the Irish by just four points, 21-17. But with 5:10 to go in the game and Notre Dame up 38-17, the Fighting Irish defense had caused Mills’ stats to plummet. Since the start of the second half, he had gone 5 of 12 for 31 yards and, at that point, the game was effectively over.

Stanford QB Davis Mills got off to a hot start, but Notre Dame shut him down in the second half. (AP)

“Defensively, I think what happened for us more than anything else, they were to some spot passing game, and we had to make some adjustments at halftime, which we did and kept the ball in front of us,” said Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly. “We went into some more drop eight, and I think that was pretty effective for us in the second half.”

At the same time, the Fighting Irish were able to get more pressure on Mills, especially from defensive ends Ade Ogundeji and Jamir Jones, who combined for two sacks, a quarterback hit and a forced fumble in the second half. Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah also wreaked havoc behind the line of scrimmage backfield and almost picked off a pass in the backfield. In the second half, the Notre Dame defense also clamped down on the Stanford rushing attack, allowing just 36 yards on the ground during that time span. Mills ended up throwing for an additional 49 yards in garbage time at the end of the fourth quarter, but it’s safe to say this is a defensive performance from the Fighting Irish that the former Rivals five-star quarterback won’t soon forget.

Lenzy, Claypool, Kmet Step Up For Absent Finke

Most fans and members of the college football media were surprised when Notre Dame wide receiver Chris Finke only ran onto the field to return punts against Stanford. He did not play a single offensive snap, nor did he have a single punt-return yard. “He pulled a hamstring on Tuesday, and he just wasn't 100 percent,” said Kelly. “We felt like he could handle the football for us back there as a punt returner, but with Keys and Avery at 100 percent, it just didn't make any sense to put Chris in there.” But Finke’s absence, it was fellow wide receivers Chase Claypool and Braden Lenzy and tight end Cole Kmet who picked up the pace with some big plays. Kmet led the team in catches with five and receiving yards with 77. He did so with three catches of 18 yards or more and also chipped in with some quality blocking.