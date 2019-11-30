Game Notes: Irish Shut Down Mills In Second Half
Throughout most of the season, Notre Dame defensive coordinator Clark Lea has been praised for his in-game adjustments and the defense’s performance should only increase how much acclaim he receives.
Stanford quarterback Davis Mills got off to a hot start against Notre Dame, completing 5 of 5 passes for 71 yards and a touchdown on the opening drive of the game. By the end of the first half, he was 19 of 29 for 196 yards and two touchdowns and the Cardinal trailed the Irish by just four points, 21-17.
But with 5:10 to go in the game and Notre Dame up 38-17, the Fighting Irish defense had caused Mills’ stats to plummet. Since the start of the second half, he had gone 5 of 12 for 31 yards and, at that point, the game was effectively over.
“Defensively, I think what happened for us more than anything else, they were to some spot passing game, and we had to make some adjustments at halftime, which we did and kept the ball in front of us,” said Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly. “We went into some more drop eight, and I think that was pretty effective for us in the second half.”
At the same time, the Fighting Irish were able to get more pressure on Mills, especially from defensive ends Ade Ogundeji and Jamir Jones, who combined for two sacks, a quarterback hit and a forced fumble in the second half.
Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah also wreaked havoc behind the line of scrimmage backfield and almost picked off a pass in the backfield.
In the second half, the Notre Dame defense also clamped down on the Stanford rushing attack, allowing just 36 yards on the ground during that time span.
Mills ended up throwing for an additional 49 yards in garbage time at the end of the fourth quarter, but it’s safe to say this is a defensive performance from the Fighting Irish that the former Rivals five-star quarterback won’t soon forget.
Lenzy, Claypool, Kmet Step Up For Absent Finke
Most fans and members of the college football media were surprised when Notre Dame wide receiver Chris Finke only ran onto the field to return punts against Stanford. He did not play a single offensive snap, nor did he have a single punt-return yard.
“He pulled a hamstring on Tuesday, and he just wasn't 100 percent,” said Kelly. “We felt like he could handle the football for us back there as a punt returner, but with Keys and Avery at 100 percent, it just didn't make any sense to put Chris in there.”
But Finke’s absence, it was fellow wide receivers Chase Claypool and Braden Lenzy and tight end Cole Kmet who picked up the pace with some big plays.
Kmet led the team in catches with five and receiving yards with 77. He did so with three catches of 18 yards or more and also chipped in with some quality blocking.
“Chris is obviously a huge part of what we do, so we had to try and find some things that would work for us like me and Chase trying to get open more,” Kmet said.
Claypool led the offensive skill players with two touchdowns, including one that came on a 41-yard jump ball near the goal line at the end of the second half.
Lenzy, on the other hand, had a total of six touches: four on the ground and two through the air. He produced two plays of over 20 yards, including a deep crossing route for 43.
But his most impressive play may have been a 16-yard rush that shouldn’t have gone past the line of scrimmage. Instead, the redshirt freshman showed off his speed and big-play ability.
“Younger players have emerged through the season and, obviously, in the last five games it's been Braden Lenzy and he showed that again today,” Kelly said.
Lenzy finished the game with 96 all-purpose yards, which led all offensive skill players.
