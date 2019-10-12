BlueAndGold

The No. 9 Notre Dame Fighting Irish (4-1) host the USC Trojans (3-2) on Saturday Oct. 12 at 7:30 p.m. ET. Blue & Gold Illustrated gets you ready with what you need to know before Saturday's tilt.

Series Facts : This will be the 91st meeting between USC and Notre Dame. The Irish have a record of 48-37-5 in the series and currently have a two-game win streak.

WRs Tyler Vaughns, Michael Pittman and Amon-Ra St. Brown: It’s hard to pick just one of these receivers because each of them must be watched on every play. As we, the media, have noted ad nauseam all week, these receivers are as good as advertised, and any one of them could take over a game at any time. If all three get hot, watch out.

QB Kedon Slovis: The true freshman quarterback has not played since the first quarter of Utah on Sept. 20 due to concussion-like symptoms. But so far this year he’s thrown for 732 yards and five touchdowns with a 77.9 competition percentage. He’s also thrown four interceptions, including three in his one road start of the year at BYU. How he performs in his second road start, especially after missing so much time, should determine whether USC is able to keep this game close or if it will quickly turn into a blowout.

DE Drake Jackson: The six-foot-four-inch, 275-pound defensive end is a beast. Other USC defensive linemen may end up having more of an impact on this game, but the true freshman edge player is uber-talented and is already producing in a major way. He leads the team in TFLs with five and a half, sacks with three and is tied for second in pass deflections with three. Per Ryan Young of TrojanSports.com, don’t be surprised if you end up seeing Jackson on the field for a majority of the game.

LB Palaie Gaoteote IV: It’s hard to argue that he’s not one of the most talented players every time he steps on the field. The six-foot-two-inch, 250-pound sophomore linebacker is a former five-star recruit that was coveted by top-tier teams. He started five games as a freshman last year at both defensive end and inside linebacker. He’s third on the team in total tackles with 41, but he’s also missed a team-high 11 tackles. If he continues to struggle finishing plays, then it could be an easy day for Irish offensive skill players. But if he plays to his potential, he could be a real difference-maker.



DB Talanoa Hufanga: When healthy, he’s likely USC’s best defensive player. The six-foot-one-inch, 220-pound sophomore safety is second on the team in tackles with 42, despite missing the Trojans’ most recent game against Washington with concussion-like symptoms. He’s also a sure tackler, having only missed three on the season. How he gets assimilated back into the defense will influence this game from the start. They need him to make up for the tackles the USC linebackers miss and limit big plays.

