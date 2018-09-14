GAME DAY CENTRAL: Notre Dame Vs. Vanderbilt
Game day is here and Blue & Gold Illustrated has you covered for all your pre-game needs.
Before the Irish kick off against Vanderbilt, be sure to get caught up on all the pre-game analysis that was provided by the BGI staff.
Blue & Gold Illustrated senior editor Lou Somogyi and football analyst Bryan Driskell preview today's matchup between Notre Dame and Vanderbilt on a new episode of the Irish Huddle podcast.
There are a number of keys to success for Notre Dame if it wants to come out on top. Driskell breaks down those keys on both sides of the ball.
Keys To Victory: Notre Dame Offense vs. Vanderbilt
Keys To Victory: Notre Dame Defense vs. Vanderbilt
Driskell also took a look at how the Irish and Vanderbilt stack up on paper.
On Paper: Notre Dame vs. Vanderbilt
Driskell also published a series of film rooms, taking an inside look at several aspects of the Vanderbilt and Notre Dame matchup.
Film Room: Inside Look At The Vanderbilt Offense - Run Game
Film Room: Inside Look At The Vanderbilt Defense
BGI recruiting reporter Corey Bodden spoke with Chris Lee, publisher of VandySports.com, to discuss the upcoming matchup between Notre Dame and Vanderbilt.
Finally, the BGI staff offers its predictions for the Notre Dame/Vanderbilt game
