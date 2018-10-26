GAME DAY CENTRAL: Notre Dame Vs. Navy In San Diego
Game day is here and Blue & Gold Illustrated has you covered for all your pre-game needs.
Before the Irish kick off the season against Navy, be sure to get caught up on all the pre-game analysis that was provided by the BGI staff.
Blue & Gold Illustrated senior editor Lou Somogyi and football analyst Bryan Driskell preview today's matchup between Notre Dame and Navy on the Irish Huddle Podcast, which you can find below.
Driskell also took an in-depth look at the keys to game for Notre Dame on offense
Keys To Victory: Notre Dame Offense vs. Navy
Driskell also went in-depth on how to defend the triple option, a challenge Notre Dame will face on Saturday.
Film Room: How To Defend The Triple Option
Driskell also took a look at how Notre Dame and Navy stack up against each other on paper.
On Paper: #3 Notre Dame vs. Navy
Somogyi wrote several pieces discussing the history of the matchup between Notre Dame and Navy, which can all be read below.
Notre Dame-Navy: It’s About Time
Notre Dame Business Trip To California Stays On Eastern Standard Clock
Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly also previewed the matchup this week.
BGI Recruiting Reporter Corey Bodden spoke with Mike James, publisher of TheMidReport.com on a new episode of The Other Sideline podcast, which you can listen to below.
Finally, the BGI staff offered their predictions for the outcome of the game.
