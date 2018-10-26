Game day is here and Blue & Gold Illustrated has you covered for all your pre-game needs. Before the Irish kick off the season against Navy, be sure to get caught up on all the pre-game analysis that was provided by the BGI staff. Blue & Gold Illustrated senior editor Lou Somogyi and football analyst Bryan Driskell preview today's matchup between Notre Dame and Navy on the Irish Huddle Podcast, which you can find below.

Finally, the BGI staff offered their predictions for the outcome of the game. BGI Staff Predictions: #3 Notre Dame vs. Navy