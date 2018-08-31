GAME DAY CENTRAL: Notre Dame Vs. Michigan
Game day is here and Blue & Gold Illustrated has you covered for all your pre-game needs.
Before the Irish kick off the season against Michigan, be sure to get caught up on all the pre-game analysis that was provided by the BGI staff.
Blue & Gold Illustrated senior editor Lou Somogyi and football analyst Bryan Driskell preview today's matchup between Notre Dame and Michigan on the Irish Huddle Podcast, which you can find below.
There are a number of matchups that will be crucial to Notre Dame coming out with a victory. Driskell breaks down the matchups to look for.
Key Matchups: Notre Dame Offense vs. Michigan Defense
Key Matchups: Notre Dame Defense vs. Michigan Offense
Driskell also had an in-depth series of film room pieces on Michigan's defense, which can be found below.
Driskell also took an in-depth look at the keys to game for Notre Dame on offense and defense
Keys to the Game: Notre Dame Defense vs. Michigan
Keys to the Game: Notre Dam Offense vs. Michigan
Leading up to the game, Somogyi took a look at four past night games in the Notre Dame/Michigan series, which can all be found below.
Somogyi also published a "3-2-1" column, where he offered three thoughts, two questions and prediction.
Notre Dame 3-2-1 Countdown To The Michigan Game
BGI Recruiting Reporter Corey Bodden spoke with Chris Balas the senior editor of TheWolverine, to preview the matchup between the Irish and Wolverines.
----
