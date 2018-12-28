Game day is here and Blue & Gold Illustrated has you covered for all your pre-game needs.

The No. 3 Irish are getting ready to take on No. 2 Clemson in Notre Dame's first appearance in the College Football Playoff.

Before the Irish kickoff against the Tigers in the Cotton Bowl on Saturday, take a look at all the Clemson-centered content BGI has released since the announcement of the game on Dec. 2.

First off, BGI football analyst Bryan Driskell took a preliminary look at how Notre Dame and Clemson stack up on paper and followed it up with a part two.

On Paper: #3 Notre Dame vs. #2 ClemsonOn Paper Part 2: Notre Dame Stacks Up vs. Clemson

Working with Pro Football Focus, BGI reporter Corey Bodden broke down Clemson's offense and defense.

Pro Football Focus: Breaking Down Clemson's OffensePro Football Focus: Breaking Down Clemson's Defense

BGI recruiting reporter David McKinney took a look at the recruiting rankings of Notre Dame and Clemson's two-deeps.

Recruiting Comparison: Notre Dame vs. Clemson

Bodden also spoke with Larry Williams, the editor of Tiger Illustrated, to get an insider's view on Clemson's team.

Q&A: Talking Clemson Offense w/Larry WilliamsQ&A: Talking Clemson Defense w/Larry Williams

You can also listen to Bodden and Williams speak in podcast form below.