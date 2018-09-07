GAME DAY CENTRAL: Notre Dame Vs. Ball State
Game day is here and Blue & Gold Illustrated has you covered for all your pre-game needs.
Before the Irish kick off the season against Ball State, be sure to get caught up on all the pre-game analysis that was provided by the BGI staff.
Blue & Gold Illustrated senior editor Lou Somogyi and football analyst Bryan Driskell preview today's matchup between Notre Dame and Ball State on the Irish Huddle Podcast, which you can find below.
Driskell also took an in-depth look at the keys to game for Notre Dame on offense and defense
Keys To The Game: Notre Dame vs. Ball State
Driskell shared his thoughts on how Notre Dame and Ball State stack up on paper
On Paper: Notre Dame vs. Ball State
With Ball State aiming to pull off en epic upset of Notre Dame Saturday, Somogyi looked back on several upsets Notre Dame has suffered throughout the year.
Notre Dame Striving To Avoid The Unthinkable This Week
Both head coaches previewed the upcoming game this week.
Brian Kelly Previews Ball State
Mike Neu And Ball State Ready For Notre Dame Challenge
BGI recruiting reporter Corey Bodden recorded a new edition of The Other Sideline Podcast, featuring Ryan O'Gara of The Star-Press
Finally, the BGI staff offered their score predictions for the matchup between Notre Dame and Ball State
