GAME DAY CENTRAL: Notre Dame at Wake Forest
Don’t miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Game day is here and Blue & Gold Illustrated has you covered for all your pre-game needs.
Before the Irish kick off for their first road game of the year against Wake Forest at noon ET, be sure to get caught up on all the pre-game analysis that was provided by the BGI staff.
Blue & Gold Illustrated senior editor Lou Somogyi and football analyst Bryan Driskell preview today's matchup between Notre Dame and the Demon Deacons on a new episode of the Irish Huddle podcast.
There has been a ton of talk about the Irish quarterback situation heading into this game. Check out what Driskell has heard and his thoughts on the expectation Ian Book will get the starting nod.
Driskell also offered his opinion earlier in the week on the team's offense and what could lead to improvements.
Listen to what Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly said about the quarterbacks following the team's practice on Thursday.
Senior editor Lou Somogyi provided a countdown of some top topics in the Saturday noon matchup. You can check that out HERE.
Want to know how the BGI staff sees this one playing out? CLICK HERE.
BGI recruiting reporter Corey Bodden spoke with Kelly Quinlan, publisher of DeaconsIllustrated.com, to discuss the upcoming matchup between Notre Dame and Wake Forest.
----
• Talk about it inside Rockne’s Roundtable
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.
• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @BGI_LouSomogyi, @BGI_CoachD, @BGI_DMcKinney and @BGI_CoreyBodden.
• Like us on Facebook.