GAME DAY CENTRAL: Notre Dame At Northwestern
Game day is here and Blue & Gold Illustrated has you covered for all your pre-game needs.
Before the Irish kick off the season against Northwestern be sure to get caught up on all the pre-game analysis that was provided by the BGI staff.
Blue & Gold Illustrated senior editor Lou Somogyi and football analyst Bryan Driskell preview today's matchup between Notre Dame and Northwestern on the Irish Huddle Podcast, which you can find below.
There are a number of matchups that will be crucial to Notre Dame coming out with a victory. Driskell breaks down the matchups to look for.
Key Matchups: Notre Dame Offense vs. Northwestern Defense
Key Matchups: Notre Dame Defense vs. Northwestern Offense
Driskell also took a look at how Notre Dame and Northwestern stack up on paper
On Paper: #4 Notre Dame at Northwestern
Head coaches from both team also previewed the matchups.
Brian Kelly Previews Northwestern
Pat Fitzgerald Notre Dame Monday Presser
BGI Recruiting Reporter Corey Bodden spoke with Louie Vaccher, publisher of WildcatReport.com to preview the matchup between the Irish and Wildcats.
Finally, the BGI staff offered their predictions for the game.