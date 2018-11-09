GAME DAY CENTRAL: No. 3 Notre Dame Vs. Florida State
Don’t miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Game day is here and Blue & Gold Illustrated has you covered for all your pre-game needs.
Before the Irish kick off the season against Florida State, be sure to get caught up on all the pre-game analysis that was provided by the BGI staff.
Blue & Gold Illustrated senior editor Lou Somogyi and football analyst Bryan Driskell preview today's matchup between Notre Dame and Florida State on the Irish Huddle Podcast, which you can find below.
There are a number of matchups that will be crucial to Notre Dame coming out with a victory. Driskell breaks down the matchups to look for.
Keys To Victory: Notre Dame Defense vs. Florida State
Keys To Victory: Notre Dame Offense vs. Florida State
With Ian Book sidelined and Brandon Wimbush slated to start at quarterback, Somogyi took a look at other times Notre Dame has had late-season emergency QB situations.
Notre Dame's Late-Season QB Emergency Situations
Driskell also took a look at how the Irish and the Seminoles stack up on paper.
On Paper: #3 Notre Dame vs. Florida State
Both head coaches previewed the matchup, which can be found below.
Willie Taggart Wants Florida State Focused On Playing ‘Winning Football’
Brian Kelly Previews Florida State
BGI Recruiting Reporter Corey Bodden spoke with Ira Schoffel, the managing editor of Warchant.com to preview the matchup between the Irish and Seminoles
Finally, the BGI staff offered their predictions for the game.
----
• Talk about it inside Rockne’s Roundtable
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.
• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @BGI_LouSomogyi, @BGI_CoachD,
@BGI_DMcKinney and @BGI_CoreyBodden.
• Like us on Facebook.