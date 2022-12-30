The highest-scoring game in Gator Bowl history sparked Marcus Freeman's first postseason victory. And Notre Dame did it because of the performances of two players. With the help of key plays from Gator Bowl MVP quarterback Tyler Buchner and defensive lineman Rylie Mills, the No. 21 Irish topped No. 19 South Carolina, 45-38, Saturday in Jacksonville, Fla. Notre Dame concludes the season 9-4 and with momentum heading into 2023. Inside ND Sports awarded game balls to Buchner and Mills for their efforts.

Notre Dame offense: QB Tyler Buchner

Sophomore quarterback Tyler Buchner had 61 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns Saturday. (© Jeremy Reper-USA TODAY Sports)

As bad — and untimely — as the mistakes might have been, Tyler Buchner prevailed for his best career performance about 17 weeks after he was told his 2022 season was likely over. Buchner accounted for seven touchdowns — five of which favored Notre Dame — in his return as the Irish signal caller. The most important was the final one – a game-winning touchdown throw to sophomore tight end Mitchell Evans with 1:38 left in regulation.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5CdWNobmVyIHRvIEV2YW5zIDxicj48YnI+QmFjayB1cCA377iP4oOj PGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL0dvSXJpc2g/ c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNHb0lyaXNoPC9h PiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vNTlTbHZ6NUY5SyI+cGljLnR3aXR0 ZXIuY29tLzU5U2x2ejVGOUs8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgTm90cmUgRGFtZSBG b290YmFsbCAoQE5ERm9vdGJhbGwpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRl ci5jb20vTkRGb290YmFsbC9zdGF0dXMvMTYwODk3OTk4MjMxMDU3MjAzND9y ZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5EZWNlbWJlciAzMSwgMjAyMjwvYT48L2Js b2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3Jt LnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3Nj cmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Buchner's first score Saturday was a 15-yard rushing touchdown with 5:54 to play in the first quarter, which tied the game at 7. Sophomore running back Logan Diggs did the heavy lifting on Buchner's second ND touchdown with a 75-yard reception. However, Buchner made a precise and athletic throw to set up Diggs for paydirt. That cut South Carolina's lead to 24-17 with 5:06 left in the second quarter.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj4x77iP4oOjIFBMQVksIDLvuI/ig6MgVEhFIEhPVVNFIEZPUiAjMzxh IGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vbG9nYW5kaWdnczM/cmVmX3Ny Yz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QGxvZ2FuZGlnZ3MzPC9hPjxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBz Oi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9Hb0lyaXNoP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDty ZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jR29JcmlzaDwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0 cHM6Ly90LmNvL05IOEhrdTZqNVkiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9OSDhIa3U2 ajVZPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IE5vdHJlIERhbWUgRm9vdGJhbGwgKEBOREZv b3RiYWxsKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL05ERm9vdGJh bGwvc3RhdHVzLzE2MDg5NDcwMTg0MTU3MTAyMDk/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1 RXRmdyI+RGVjZW1iZXIgMzAsIDIwMjI8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2Ny aXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93 aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8 L2Rpdj4KCg==

The 6-foot-1, 215-pound Buchner had an 11-yard score on the ground to knot the game at 24 with 10:28 remaining in the third quarter, which matched his career high in rushing touchdowns. It brought his career total to seven in 13 games played. But that wasn't close to his best collegiate accomplishment notched Saturday. In the final 15:31, Buchner threw two touchdowns, bringing his total to three on the day. His first was a 44-yard toss to Braden Lenzy to tie it at 31 with 31 seconds left in the third quarter. The other was his 16-yard loft to Evans to send the Irish to victory. Three passing touchdowns set a new career-high for the sophomore Irish quarterback. Buchner's two other scores were interceptions returned for touchdowns by South Carolina. He finished the game completing 54.5% (18-33) of his passes for three touchdowns and three interceptions. He also had 12 rushes for 61 yards and two scores.

Notre Dame defense: DL Rylie Mills

Defensive lineman Rylie Mills ended his junior season on a high note. (Jeff Douglas, Inside ND Sports)