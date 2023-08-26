Notre Dame (1-0) football kicked off head coach Marcus Freeman's second season hitting on all cylinders in Dublin, Ireland, with a 42-3 win against Navy (0-1) on Saturday. The Irish extended their win streak to six in the all-time series and showcased balance offensively through four quarters while staying disciplined in defending the Midshipmen's triple option. Despite many standouts, Inside ND Sports zeroed in on two players from each side of the line of scrimmage deserving of the first game balls of the season.

Notre Dame offense: Quarterback Sam Hartman

Although freshman wide receiver Jaden Greathouse challenged the veteran quarterback for this recognition with his two receiving touchdowns, Hartman lived up to his preseason expectations and led the Irish to a near-perfect performance in his debut. Notre Dame's offense scored touchdowns on each of its first five possessions in the first game under new offensive coordinator Gerad Parker. While the Irish controlled the line of scrimmage and ran the ball steadily with running back Audric Estimé and company, Hartman made the offense complete with his composure and success through the air. Hartman finished 19-of- 23 with 251 yards and four touchdowns. The signal-caller distributed it to several different weapons in his debut — Greathouse, wide receiver Deion Colzie, wide receiver Jayden Thomas and wide receiver Chris Tyree each hauled in three or more receptions. Hartman didn't force the issue even though the Irish built a comfortable lead by halftime and kept his level of play at a high level until his final snap.

Notre Dame defense: Linebacker Jack Kiser