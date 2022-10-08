No moment was too big for Notre Dame. Under the bright Las Vegas lights, the Irish took down No. 16 BYU 28-20 at Allegiant Stadium. With the win, Notre Dame improved to 3-2 and moved to a positive win-loss record for the first time in the Marcus Freeman era. A pair of Irish players stepped up when the Irish needed it most. Inside ND Sports has awarded game balls to the following two players.

Notre Dame offense: TE Michael Mayer

Notre Dame junior Michael Mayer had a game for the record books against BYU. (ASSOCIATED PRESS)

Few players can change a game like Mayer, and his efforts almost single-handily won this week's game. The 6-foot-5, 265-pound junior accounted for 118 of Notre Dame's 496 offensive yards and he added two touchdowns. His 11 receptions set a Notre Dame single-game record for the number of catches by a tight end in a single game. And his sixth grab was notable for the Irish record books and the game's tide. When Mayer reached the end zone 41 seconds into the second quarter, he became the all-time receptions leader for a tight end, passing former NFL first-round draft choice Tyler Eifert. That score also gave the Irish a 10-6 lead — an advantage the Irish never gave up. Mayer scored again on a 19-yard pass that increased the Irish's lead to 25-6 with 8:05 remaining in the third, Five of Drew Pyne's six pass completions went to Mayer for 69 yards to start the game. Pyne targeted Mayer a total of 15 times throughout the match.

Notre Dame defense: DL Jayson Ademilola

Notre Dame defensive lineman Jayson Ademilola (left) and Jack Kiser (right) take down BYU quarterback Jaren Hall in the end zone for a safety. (ASSOCIATED PRESS)