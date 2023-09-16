SOUTH BEND, Ind. — It wasn't as pretty as its previous three victories, but No. 9 Notre Dame football remained undefeated on Saturday, defeating Central Michigan 41-17. At halftime, the Irish (4-0) held a seven-point lead. After quarterback Sam Hartman took a quarterback sneak, Central Michigan (1-2) answered with a 12-play, 50-yard drive that ended with a field goal. Leading 28-17, the Irish used 50- and 31-yard field goals from Spencer Shrader — and a four-yard Holden Staes touchdown catch — to put the game away. Inside ND Sports awarded two game balls for the Irish — one on offense and one on defense.

Notre Dame quarterback Sam Hartman

While there weren't as many sustained drives as Navy and Tennessee State, the deep ball clicked for Hartman and the Irish passing offense against Central Michigan. Hartman threw a 76-yard touchdown to wide receiver Chris Tyree, a 75-yard touchdown to Tobias Merriweather and a 42-yard strike down the sideline to wide receiver Rico Flores Jr. Running back Audric Estimé's 176 rushing yards were pivotal, and his hurdles over Central Michigan defenders riled up the crowd in the fourth quarter, but without Hartman's three passing touchdowns, Notre Dame would only have scored 27 points and given the Chippewas offense better field position on their drives. After losing a fumble against NC State, head coach Marcus Freeman spoke about the importance of Hartman protecting the football. Hartman didn't commit any turnovers and kept his season total of interceptions at zero, which made it difficult for Central Michigan to cut the deficit to single digits. Hartman finished 16-of-26 passing (61.5%) for 330 yards with three touchdown passes and a one-yard touchdown run.

Notre Dame defensive end Javontae Jean-Baptiste