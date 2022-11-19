SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Notre Dame left no doubt about it. In the final home game of the 2022 season, the No. 18 Irish walloped Boston College 44-0 in South Bend on Saturday. And the senior day victory came with the help of an incredible performance by freshman cornerback Benjamin Morrison to give Marcus Freeman his first shutout win as a head coach. Inside ND Sports awarded game balls to Morrison and sophomore running back Logan Diggs for their performances in Saturday's game.

Notre Dame offense: RB Logan Diggs

Irish sophomore running back (3) Logan Diggs dodges Boston College defender Jaiden Woodbey (9). (ASSOCIATED PRESS)

When it mattered most, Logan Diggs put the Irish in a position to cruise their way to victory. Diggs' lone touchdown resulted in Notre Dame's second score of the game, which put the Irish ahead 10-0 with 10:05 remaining in the first quarter. The 6-foot, 214-pound sophomore running back registered 111 yards in the first half, securing his third 100-yard rushing performance in his last five games. Fifty-one of those yards came on Notre Dame's first play of the game for the longest rush of his career.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5GaXJzdCBwbGF5IG9mIHRoZSBnYW1lIGEgZ29vZCBvbmUgZm9yIDxh IGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vbG9nYW5kaWdnczM/cmVmX3Ny Yz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QGxvZ2FuZGlnZ3MzPC9hPjxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBz Oi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9Hb0lyaXNoP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDty ZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jR29JcmlzaDwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0 cHM6Ly90LmNvL3RtSnl2bkpYbzYiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS90bUp5dm5K WG82PC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IE5vdHJlIERhbWUgRm9vdGJhbGwgKEBOREZv b3RiYWxsKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL05ERm9vdGJh bGwvc3RhdHVzLzE1OTQwNTM0NTMxMjIxMzgxMTI/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1 RXRmdyI+Tm92ZW1iZXIgMTksIDIwMjI8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2Ny aXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93 aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8 L2Rpdj4KCg==

JOIN THE CONVERSATION ON THE INSIDER LOUNGE MESSAGE BOARD Diggs added 11 yards in the second half to bring his final stat line to 15 carries for 122 yards (8.1 yards per carry) and one touchdown. He also added a 28-yard catch. His 150 all-purpose yards were a career-high.

Notre Dame defense: CB Benjamin Morrison

Notre Dame freshman cornerback Benjamin Morrison (20) celebrates after making an interception. (Jeff Douglas, Inside ND Sports)

Benjamin Morrison's freshman All-America campaign carried into week 12 with two interceptions in the first quarter. And another in the third. Those three interceptions tied a Notre Dame single-game record, which 14 other players hold. The last Irish player to snag three picks was safety Harrison Smith in the 2010 Sun Bowl. The 6-1, 179-pound Morrison's first interception came on Emmett Morehead's third throw of the game, putting the Irish in the red zone. That field position netted ND's first touchdown.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj4y77iP4oOjMO+4j+KDoyBtYWtlcyB0aGUgcGxheTxhIGhyZWY9Imh0 dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQk1vZV8yMT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3 Ij5AQk1vZV8yMTwvYT48YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hh c2h0YWcvR29JcmlzaD9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRm dyI+I0dvSXJpc2g8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9Jb29CcGYw NjQwIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vSW9vQnBmMDY0MDwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNo OyBOb3RyZSBEYW1lIEZvb3RiYWxsIChATkRGb290YmFsbCkgPGEgaHJlZj0i aHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9OREZvb3RiYWxsL3N0YXR1cy8xNTk0MDU1 ODUzMzc5NzkyODk2P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPk5vdmVtYmVyIDE5 LCAyMDIyPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0 dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNl dD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

After the Boston College offense mustered up an offensive effort two drives late, Morrison stopped the bleeding with another interception. Morrison caught more passes from Morehead than all Boston College receivers in the first quarter. And yet, Morehead tested Morrison again. On the Boston College quarterback's third pass of the third quarter, Morrison reintroduced himself with his third and final interception of the game. Morrison's output increased his total to five on the season, all coming in the last three games. Before the Phoenix Brophy Prep product's fourth pick, the last Irish freshman to have that many interceptions in a season was Kyle Hamilton in 2019. With his five interceptions, Morrison exceeded Cole Luke for the most in a season by an Irish cornerback since Luke's four in 2014. Morrison's five picks are also the most in a season since Manti Te'o had seven in 2012. BOX SCORE: NOTRE DAME 44, BOSTON COLLEGE 0 FINAL STATS

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5XSE8gRUxTRT88YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0JN b2VfMjE/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QEJNb2VfMjE8L2E+PGEgaHJl Zj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL0dvSXJpc2g/c3JjPWhh c2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNHb0lyaXNoPC9hPiA8YSBo cmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vM1libFhDNkJyMCI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29t LzNZYmxYQzZCcjA8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgTm90cmUgRGFtZSBGb290YmFs bCAoQE5ERm9vdGJhbGwpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20v TkRGb290YmFsbC9zdGF0dXMvMTU5NDA2MjcxMjU5ODA2OTI0OT9yZWZfc3Jj PXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5Ob3ZlbWJlciAxOSwgMjAyMjwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVv dGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0 ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4K PC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK