Game Balls: 5 Notre Dame football players who impacted win over Wisconsin

The final score was not indicative of the three-quarter slog and defensive slugfest No. 12 Notre Dame and No. 18 Wisconsin battled through at Soldier Field on Saturday. The Fighting Irish and Badgers were tied 10-10 going into the fourth quarter. Notre Dame (4-0) ultimately won by four touchdowns, 41-13, and these five players were instrumental in getting the game that point.

CB Cam Hart

Moments after getting flagged for pass interference on a crucial third down play, Hart snagged his first career interception by jumping a dig route. He started Notre Dame’s string of three straight INTs in the fourth quarter too. He didn’t record a single tackle, but he didn’t have to. It was the best the junior cornerback has looked this season.

DT Jayson Ademilola

With starting nose tackle Kurt Hinish unable to play, Notre Dame needed defensive tackle Jayson Ademilola to step up — and he did. Ademilola ranked third on the team in tackles with five, two of which went for a loss. Notre Dame’s lone sack of the day also belonged to Ademilola, and he forced a fumble on the same play.

Notre Dame senior defensive tackle Jayson Ademilola celebrates during the Irish's win over Wisconsin. (Chad Weaver/BGI)

QB Drew Pyne

Graduate senior quarterback Jack Coan left the game in the third quarter with an injury. Sophomore Drew Pyne subsequently got his first snaps of the season, and he made the most of them. Pyne passed for 81 yards and a touchdown on 6-of-8 attempts. His 16-yard scoring strike to senior wide receiver Kevin Austin Jr. put Notre Dame ahead by two scores in the fourth quarter.

WR Kevin Austin Jr.

A week after being held without a catch against Purdue, Austin Jr. reeled in six of nine targets for 76 yards and two touchdowns. He caught a 36-yard fade from Coan in the first half and the 16-yard slant from Pyne in the second. Austin Jr. was the physical force the Notre Dame offense needs him to be on the outside.

RB Chris Tyree