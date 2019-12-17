Through all the chatter about academics, and atmosphere, and relationships during the recruiting process, most top high school players fail to mention what is arguably their primary motivation for choosing a school — getting to the NFL. Developing recruits is just as important as landing recruits, and be sure that the top prep players are paying close attention to which schools are performing best each NFL Draft day. It’s an important measure to the health of a college program. In the six drafts from 2001-06, Notre Dame produced only one first-round pick — center Jeff Faine in 2003. And in back-to-back drafts in 2005 and 2006, just five total Irish players were selected, and only one of those — tight end Anthony Fasano — went in the first two rounds. “Things got pretty bleak under Bob Davie and Tyrone Willingham,” said Scott Wright, draft analyst, founder and president of NFLDraftCountdown.com, of those two underachieving Irish coaches.

Brian Kelly has sent a lot of Notre Dame players in the NFL draft during his time as head coach. (Bill Panzica)

Highlighted by 11 total Irish taken in the 2007 and 2008 drafts — a star-studded group that included TE John Carlson, S Tom Zbikowski, C John Sullivan, DE Victor Abiamiri and OT Ryan Harris — player development began to improve under former head coach Charlie Weis, at least temporarily. But it wasn’t until Brian Kelly took the Notre Dame job in 2010 that recruiting and development finally created an assembly line feel with success both on the field in the fall, and on the draft ticker in the spring. According to Rivals.com, at least eight — and possibly nine depending on Wednesday’s signing day — of Kelly’s 10 recruiting classes between 2011-20 have ranked in the top 15 nationally, and the NFL Draft picks from these classes are growing in numbers and early-round interest. “It’s been a huge improvement from where they were,” Wright said of Notre Dame’s improvement on draft day under Kelly. The 2014 season is the best place to start when evaluating Kelly’s correlation between recruiting and draft success because his first true recruiting class — the 2011 group — were seniors in 2014. This 2011 class produced four draft picks, including three second-rounders — DL Stephon Tuitt, TE Troy Niklas, and C Nick Martin. The 2012 recruiting class featured four more draft picks, all chosen in the first four rounds, including OL Ronnie Stanley, the No. 6 overall pick.

Had all-American LB Jaylon Smith not dropped to the second round after a knee injury in the 2016 Fiesta Bowl, he would’ve joined WR Will Fuller and OT Mike McGlinchey as a trio of Irish first-round picks from Kelly’s 2013 recruiting class. Notre Dame hasn’t had three first-round picks from the same recruiting haul since DT Bryant Young, OT Aaron Taylor and DB Jeff Burris went together in the 1994 draft from the Lou Holtz 1990 recruiting class. First-round pick Quenton Nelson highlighted a three-man draft class from the 2014 Irish recruiting haul. LB Drue Tranquill, a case-study in Kelly and Co.’s ability to develop marginal recruits into NFL Draft picks, was also part of this recruiting class. The 2015 Irish recruiting class had five more players drafted last spring, including DT Jerry Tillery in the first round and bust-out WR Miles Boykin in the third round. That brings us to Kelly’s 2016 recruiting class and the 2020 and 2021 NFL Drafts. With CB Julian Love already in the league — a fourth-round selection as an underclassman last year — and with DEs Julian Okwara and Khalid Kareem sure to go this year, and redshirted DE Daelin Hayes in 2021; WR Chase Claypool a potential first-round pick this year; DBs Jalen Elliott and Troy Pride expected to get called this spring; and offensive linemen Liam Eichenberg and Tommy Kraemer draft locks in either 2020 or 2021, this 2016 recruiting class should feature at least nine drafted players, the most so far from one class under Kelly’s watch.

Click the image to learn more about this special offer!