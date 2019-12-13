News More News
Friday Morning Buzz: Michael Mayer Locked In With Notre Dame

Mike Singer • BlueAndGold
Recruiting Insider
@BGI_MikeSinger

Park Hills (Ky.) Covington Catholic tight end Michael Mayer had his in-home visit with Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly. What we're hearing regarding that visit is very positive, plus we've confirmed more underclassmen visitors for this weekend.

Park Hills (Ky.) Covington Catholic tight end Michael Mayer had his in-home visit with Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly
Park Hills (Ky.) Covington Catholic tight end Michael Mayer had his in-home visit with Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly (Michael Mayer/Twitter)

