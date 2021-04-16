The NCAA passed the long-expected rule that allows one-time immediate eligibility for transfers. I have advocated for it and for the shift to a more equitable balance of power between players and institutions/coaches. The sit-out year was an outdated rule that clashed with coaches’ ability to move freely from job to job. The immediate eligibility waiver process was scattershot and a veritable mess. Roster management indisputably will be more difficult, but to me, that’s not enough reason to squash the rule. Now, there will be tough consequences. It’s a harsh reality for Group of Five and lower Power Five teams. They dealt with star player losses to the big boys even with a sit-out year, and now there’s a clearer avenue for their best players to bolt.

Notre Dame and Brian Kelly have taken several graduate transfers, but few undergrads. (Matt Cashore/USA TODAY Sports)

In Notre Dame football’s case, I don’t see star defection happening much. It’s a college football destination, not a best available option. But what about the other side of the street? Will Notre Dame be more active in taking transfers who couldn’t crack the lineup at Alabama, Ohio State, Clemson and other powers, or who were former top recruiting targets who didn’t like their first choice? If they’re leaving after a year or two, which they will plausibly do more frequently, they won’t be graduates. Notre Dame hasn’t dabbled in the undergrad transfer market much, snagging only Alohi Gilman and Amir Carlisle in recent years. With its own player development ability and smart grad transfer takes, the Irish have fared just fine without undergrad transfers. Now, though, the portal is an even more important source of roster building. It’s a way to add impact talent, shore up a weakness in an instant and get a player who can mask recruiting misses for multiple seasons. Like everyone else, Notre Dame should expect an uptick in transfers out. Adding one or two per year, space provided, would help soften those hits. (Space provided is a big consideration, by the way).

2. Secondary Progress

Notre Dame’s defensive back puzzle isn’t one of those kids’ jigsaws with 10 distinct pieces you can put together in a few minutes. No, it’s more like a 1,000-piecer where you need an hour to sort through all the ones that are similar before you can start putting the whole thing together. Think of this spring as that hour. The whole secondary wasn’t going to be solved in 15 practices, but Notre Dame needed to leave with an idea of what it had in those not named Kyle Hamilton or Clarence Lewis. Eleven of its 16 defensive backs on the 2021 roster have fewer than 100 college snaps. Three of the five exceptions – D.J. Brown, Houston Griffith and TaRiq Bracy – had bumpy 2020 seasons.

Kelly praising Griffith’s consistency and elevated play since his January venture into the transfer portal is notable to hear halfway through. So was his mention of 6-2 converted receiver Cam Hart when asked about spring standouts at corner. “He’s really coming into his own,” Kelly said. “He’s elite in terms of his length. He has a really strong skill set. To play the corner with that kind of size and athletic ability, he can be a really good football player.” Going off the available video snippets, Hart and Griffith have been working mostly as first-teamers this spring, but they’re not yet locked in as starters. Optimism around them is a good sign of the coaching staff’s increasing trust in them. To be nine practices in and have removed a couple pieces from the glut and closer to the pile of clear fits is fine progress at this stage.

3. Darren Agu

Notre Dame’s defensive end board was in a comfortable spot in March. The Irish held commitments from Rivals100 St. Louis John Burroughs strong-side end Tyson Ford and three-star Chantilly (Va.) High end Aiden Gobaira, a projected vyper in their defense. They stood in a favorable position with Boonville (Mo.) High four-star D.J. Wesolak. In that context, the April 1 offer to three-star Rabun Gap (Ga.) Nacoochee School defensive end Darren Agu raised some eyebrows. It is committable now? What does this mean for other targets? The answer to the first part became a clear yes on April 9. On the second, it’s hard to imagine taking a fourth defensive end, unless it’s Las Vegas Bishop Gorman's Cyrus Moss, a Rivals100 player and still a top target. Notre Dame doesn’t have an interior line commitment yet, and it’s targeting one to two in the class.

But why did Notre Dame pursue a project-type player like Agu now as opposed to, say, August and didn’t wait until movement with prior targets? (He’s a unique and enticing project, but a project nonetheless). The bottom line is Notre Dame wouldn’t have offered Agu now if didn’t like him as much the other contenders for that spot. It sure seems Notre Dame knew when it offered Agu a commitment could follow before long. Waiting didn’t feel like a prudent option either. Notre Dame offered on the same day as Alabama, after all. Agu had 31 offers. No guarantee he’d be uncommitted and willing to listen in a few months. If Notre Dame wanted him in its class, and it clearly did, making a move now was the best option.

4. Jack Nickel

Something had to give with Notre Dame’s 2022 tight end class. Notre Dame landed three-star Milton (Ga.) tight end Jack Nickel in July. Early in 2021, it offered two more tight ends: West Des Moines (Iowa) Valley High three-star Eli Raridon and Atlanta Westminster Academy four-star Holden Staes. Both are higher in Rivals’ 2022 tight end rankings than Nickel. Notre Dame became a top choice for Raridon and Staes. Both have official visits scheduled for June. My colleague Mike Singer put in FutureCasts for both to choose Notre Dame. Given all that, it’s not impossible to envision a scenario where each wants to commit.

But Notre Dame wasn’t taking three tight ends. That just doesn’t happen, much less one cycle after signing two and when the current tight end room has zero players out of eligibility after this season. Unless one or both Staes and Raridon surprisingly cooled on the Irish, there were two ways out of a numbers crunch: • One of Staes or Raridon would commit and the other would be told a spot isn’t available. • Nickel would decommit at some point.

The result is a bummer for Nickel, who was excited about a future at Notre Dame. When he committed, Notre Dame thought it would sign only one 2022 tight end. Then Tommy Tremble declared for the draft, and the staff decided to pursue another. It turns out the two players the Irish targeted for that spot are highly interested. Recruiting is fluid. Sometimes that means it’s also awkward. College coaches sometimes struggle to avoid or minimize awkwardness. I don’t think Notre Dame’s staff is immune to that. Often, these situations are a result of taking commitments from and heavily pursuing solid-but-not-game-changing players too early in a cycle. Ultimately, though, I don’t fault Notre Dame for continuing to recruit the position and extending offers if it felt like doing so would yield the best possible class. That’s the end goal.

5. Basketball Rule Possibilities

CBS Sports’ Matt Norlander tweeted several possible rule changes for next season from an NCAA survey. They’re very much out of nowhere, and I’m skeptical of a few. Take a look at the pictures in the tweet.

Here are *possible* rule changes for MBB for next season, per NCAA rules survey. Six-foul rule—with conditions—is interesting! Sign me up.



Also: "Limit number of timeouts that may be called by any one team in the last two minutes of the second period or of any OT period or two." pic.twitter.com/iV4XCsvAS7 — Matt Norlander (@MattNorlander) April 14, 2021

First, the modified six-foul proposal: A player has six personal fouls but can’t commit more than three in a half or he fouls out. If a player commits two or fewer in the first half, he’s allowed four in the second half before disqualification. If the goal here is to prevent the game’s best players from sitting on the bench in foul trouble (it should be), this does the opposite. This is basically a three-foul rule. Think of this: someone with two total fouls who picks up both in the first few minutes of the second half is probably going to the bench for five to 10 minutes. That doesn’t happen now. The rule also ups the incentive for auto-benching in the first half with two fouls.