Friday 5: Remaining schedule offers a get-right path for Notre Dame offense

You can spot the defense-independent problems in No. 13 Notre Dame’s offense without a magnifying glass. The stagnant (at best) and nonexistent (at worst) running game until a 180-yard outburst last time out at Virginia Tech. The scattershot quarterback deployment and inconsistent play at the game’s most important position. The porous offensive line (again, until the defeat of Virginia Tech). These maladies have hamstrung the Irish’s offense no matter the opposing defense, whether it’s woeful Florida State and No. 2-ranked Cincinnati. It’s worth noting Notre Dame’s previous four opponents, though, fielded sturdy defenses. Purdue, Wisconsin and Cincinnati rank in the top-20 nationally in yards per play allowed, with Virginia Tech at 49th. Those first three are top-35 in yards per carry. The Hokies are 36th in sacks per game.

Quarterback Jack Coan and Notre Dame have an upcoming stretch of games against struggling defenses. (Chad Weaver/BGI)

All four are in the top 40 in scoring defense, pass efficiency defense, the Fremeau Efficiency Index (FEI) and SP+. They’re top-25 in yards per pass attempt. Not exactly pushovers. That’s not reason to write off and excuse the Irish’s first-half offensive bumps. But four straight early-season games against tough defenses didn’t help a unit that was always going to require in-season development. Notre Dame’s offense remains a work in progress. This time, the next six defenses provide a favorable path to finding a sustainable identity. None of USC, North Carolina, Navy, Virginia, Georgia Tech and Stanford ranks higher than 55th in yards per play allowed. The Trojans, Midshipmen, Cavaliers and Cardinal are all 100th or worse. None of those six are higher than 64th in scoring defense or 75th in sacks per game. Only Georgia Tech is ranked higher than 65th nationally in yards per carry allowed and 64th in tackles for loss per game. All told, each of Notre Dame’s next six opponents’ defenses are 71st or worse in the FEI. Their names pop up in the 100s more often than the 60s and 70s in several defensive categories.

First up is USC, which is particularly woeful. The Trojans are 81st in defensive SP+, 89th in DFEI, 124th in tackles for loss per game, 99th in sacks per game, 110th in pass efficiency defense and 85th in yards per carry allowed. A whole lot of bad. And a friendly setting for Notre Dame’s offense to make a statement. One explosive performance shouldn’t be touted as the arrival of a consistent offense, but putting five touchdowns on USC would qualify as handling a favorable matchup like a good offense should.

2. Dangerous wide receivers

Notre Dame’s second-half schedule isn’t a cakewalk, even if the defenses are feeble. For instance, three of the next four games bring a matchup with one of college football’s best big-play wide receivers. USC’s Drake London (138.7), North Carolina’s Josh Downs (119.6) and Virginia’s Dontayvion Wicks (97.0) rank in the nation’s top 14 in yards per game, with London at No. 2. London and Downs are second and third in receptions, respectively, and first and second in targets. London has reached 13 targets, nine catches and 100 yards in all but one game. Downs has caught at least eight passes every game. Wicks’ 21.2 yards per catch is sixth among receivers with at least 20 receptions. These are three high-volume, explosive receivers who can prod a Notre Dame secondary that has been susceptible down the field.

At the same time, the Irish already slowed down a similar player. They corralled and eventually knocked out Purdue’s David Bell, who is fourth in yards per game (135.8). Bell had seven catches for 64 yards in a Sept. 18 loss to Notre Dame. Eight of his 10 targets were within 10 yards of the line of scrimmage. London has 13 catches on throws that traveled at least 20 yards downfield. Like it did with Bell, Notre Dame can live with shorter throws to him if it tackles well. Limiting the deep looks for him is the key.

3. A down time in the rivalry

The Notre Dame vs. USC series is a matter of pride for both programs. It’s one reason why they have played close games even when one is slogging through a middling year and the other isn’t – like this season. Like the last two meetings. Like 2012. Externally, though, it’s far from optimal mania. Look no further than the $191 average ticket price for Saturday. Per TickPick, it’s the lowest on record for a Notre Dame-USC game in South Bend. The 2019 game’s average ticket price was $254. In 2015, it was $405. The rivalry lacks buzz right now for obvious reasons. Notre Dame will play in the New Year’s Six and win 10 games for the fifth straight year if it extends its streak of beating unranked teams into 2022. USC is lost at sea and has an interim coach for the third time in Brian Kelly’s 12-year tenure at Notre Dame. Notre Dame fans don’t need reminders of the Irish’s major bowl game shortcomings and their 2021 issues, but the Trojans’ latest shambolic state serves as a de facto nod to the stability and high floor Kelly has achieved post-2016. USC was the class of college football in the early-to-mid 2000s. Since Pete Carroll’s 2009 departure, there has been more tumult than trophies. Stability is difficult to achieve, even in college football’s most desirable jobs. Come Sunday, Kelly will have faced five different USC head coaches in 11 meetings.

4. Quarterback depth

The Athletic’s Nicole Auerbach wrote an insightful story on quarterback depth and its increasing rarity. It’s harder to build and even more difficult to maintain than ever before because of the one-time transfer waiver and the singular nature of the position. Notre Dame, then, has a luxury with three quarterbacks it trusts who have helped win games this year. That isn’t to forgive the Irish’s other problems at quarterback – the instability, inconsistency and usage that has sometimes felt like guesswork. How the position stabilizes, if it does at all, will impact Notre Dame’s second-half record more than anything else.

But there are situations Notre Dame will never encounter this year because of its depth. Such as Penn State’s recent plight, where its offense simply could not function when freshman backup Ta’Quan Robertson replaced injured starter Sean Clifford in a 23-20 loss at Iowa. Penn State turned to Robertson because former backup Will Levis had transferred in the offseason. A complete offensive ceasefire was Notre Dame’s realistic outlook last year if Ian Book were hurt. Phil Jurkovec’s transfer and Brendon Clark’s injury had thinned the position to freshman Drew Pyne. Reaching this point of the season with three quarterbacks the coaching staff trusts is no small feat. You might even call it a win that Clark, the No. 4 quarterback, stayed until mid-October before entering his name in the portal. “You pick your spots during practice to give them the dedicated work necessary to see their growth continue to happen,” Kelly said when asked about balancing three quarterbacks. “It’s something [offensive coordinator] Tom [Rees] and I talk about, have discussions about to make sure it’s not stalling the overall operation but making sure the individual continues to grow.” Bringing in Coan for a year wasn’t likely to deter Pyne or Buchner this season. The real test for Kelly and Rees will be keeping both around next year after naming one the starter. If they can’t, they might be left with freshman Steve Angeli and developmental sophomore Ron Powlus III as backups. That would feel uncomfortably similar to 2020 unless one of those two proves he is ready to help like Buchner did this year.

5. A favorable ACC schedule