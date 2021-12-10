Friday Five: Marcus Freeman and being a ‘players’ coach’

There’s one aspect of the now-viral video showing Notre Dame players’ reaction to Marcus Freeman’s hiring that should not be overlooked. The caption — which reads, “a players’ coach.” It’s a popular term. Perhaps an overused or cliché one. If you read Freeman’s The Players’ Tribune essay on his hiring, it’s also a misunderstood one. Yes, a players’ coach implies that players like the coach. The video confirmed as much. But why? To Freeman, that’s where the term can get misconstrued. Yes, he’s relatable because he was in their place not long ago. He can relate to blue-chip recruits because he was one himself who considered attending Notre Dame. There’s another aspect, though.

“I think there’s a misconception about a players’ coach, that Oh, the players like him — he’s their buddy,” Freeman wrote. “And my players know this: just because I don’t walk around like I have to put fear in their hearts, that doesn’t mean the demands aren’t going to be extremely high. “You can be very demanding, and still make people feel good and still make people feel important — as long as they believe that you have their best interest at heart.” Freeman didn’t need long to reach that point with the Irish’s defensive players this past year. If the captains meeting that turned into a pitch to hire him is any indication, he’s just about there with the offensive players too. Any coach who can master the art of demanding without demeaning or threatening will become an instant player favorite. Freeman has made clear that putting his mark on Notre Dame football won’t involve an overhaul. He sees his stamp as being himself and doing the same things he did as a position coach and coordinator, but with the entire team.

“How do we continue to make this team closer?” Freeman said Tuesday on ESPN Radio. “How do we make it almost emotional at times that you’re playing for your coach, your coach is coaching for your players? When you have an emotional attachment to somebody or something, that’s when great things are created.” That’s how to become a players’ coach. And how to become a coach whose qualities and personality overshadow inexperience and youth.

2. Believing what you’re selling

Ever since Freeman’s arrival as defensive coordinator last January, he has passionately discussed what he sees as Notre Dame’s unique offerings and how he enjoys selling recruits on his point of view. All told, he seemed to grasp Notre Dame in short order. I’ve wondered why and what made that possible. I asked Notre Dame’s director of athletics Jack Swarbrick for his take after Freeman’s introduction. “He’s such a recent student-athlete,” Swarbrick said. “He has talked with me about the decision he made as a 17-year-old, and then how he viewed that decision after he was here for about a week, that he had a different perspective on it. That recency is really helpful with him.”

Freeman was named Notre Dame's head coach on Dec. 3. (Chad Weaver/BGI)

Freeman — a recent enough recruit that he has a Rivals profile — picked Ohio State over Notre Dame in 2003. It’d be disingenuous to say his choice didn’t work out. He was a two-time All-Big Ten selection, played in two BCS title games and was an NFL Draft pick. Yet he writes about and discusses taking the defensive coordinator job at Notre Dame instead of LSU last winter as if it were a second recruitment and a chance to make up for the past. “I can’t tell you exactly what it was that told us to come to Notre Dame, but there was something,” Freeman wrote in his essay. “I just thank God that I didn’t make the wrong decision twice.” It’s hard for anyone else to say he erred. For him to go there, though, is a good sign that he truly believes what he’s selling to recruits and that he can achieve the ultimate national championship goal here.

3. Conference title weekend

Back to the on-field happenings. An Athlon Sports story suggesting Notre Dame should join a conference to help its College Football Playoff hopes made the rounds on Twitter Thursday morning. It took a (rightful) beating.

Let’s get this over with now: Nothing that happened last weekend will make Notre Dame more inclined join the ACC. A few reasons: • Notre Dame’s desire to stay independent goes beyond what happens on the field. • Inevitable playoff expansion is fuel for independence (if it’s to 12 teams). • In the case of this season and last weekend’s title games, Notre Dame would have gone from No. 5 to … No. 5 with a 13th data point. Sure, an extra game creates a stronger feeling of control, but it wouldn’t have altered what Notre Dame did the prior 12 weeks to put it at No 5. Nor would a win over Wake Forest or Pitt have nudged them into the top four over a pair of 12-1 SEC teams, a 12-1 Big Ten champion or 13-0 Cincinnati that beat a top-25 team in its last game and has a head-to-head victory. Notre Dame would have needed losses above it whether it played Saturday or not.

4. The Big 12’s changing style

Let Notre Dame offensive coordinator Tommy Rees’ knockdown of the Big 12’s old stigma stand as a month-long reminder. “I think when you watch Big 12 football now, you see a lot of great defense being played,” Rees said Sunday. He will face Oklahoma State, which fields the Big 12’s best defense, in the Fiesta Bowl Jan. 1. No, that’s not like being the best two-star recruit anymore. The Big 12 is no longer a defense-optional league. It might even border on defense-oriented.

Oklahoma State’s defense is fourth nationally in yards per play (4.41), second in third-down conversion rate (25.81 percent) and leads the country in sacks per game (4.15). The Cowboys are also one of four Big 12 teams that ranks among the top 30 defenses in the Fremeau Efficiency Index (FEI). The league has five in the top 45 and seven in the top 65 (the halfway point of 130 FBS teams). In 2016, at the height of its offensive-leaning ways, there were zero Big 12 teams with a top-30 FEI defense. Prolific offenses aren’t quite as common in the Big 12 as they were five years ago, but part of that is a function of innovative defense and talented coordinators across the conference. The skill position talent isn’t lacking either.

5. A bad offensive start