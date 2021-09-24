Friday 5: How will Notre Dame, Wisconsin move the ball against each other?

The question I keep asking myself in advance of Notre Dame and Wisconsin’s Saturday meet-up is how the Irish can put together scoring drives against a good Badgers defense. Not because I think it’s impossible. But the degree of difficulty rose a couple notches from the first three weeks. Until we see otherwise, I’m not expecting Notre Dame to have much success running the ball in this game. Freshman quarterback Tyler Buchner’s cameos might help Notre Dame bust one chunk run, but Wisconsin knows he’s coming and he’s not on the field the entire game. Wisconsin also has a sturdy run defense that stuffed Penn State’s middling rushing attack in a straightjacket, save for a 34-yard run, in the opener. A minor rushing impact puts a lot of weight on Notre Dame quarterback Jack Coan’s shoulders. To me, he’s a major storyline in this game not because he’s playing his old mates, but because I don’t think Notre Dame wins without him connecting on a couple downfield shots.

Wisconsin’s defense isn’t as formidable against the pass as it is the run. In a Week 1 defeat of Wisconsin, Penn State passed 18 times out of 25 total plays on its three scoring drives and one red-zone drive that resulted in a missed 24-yard field goal. Those passes included completions of 42, 49 and 52 yards, plus two pass interference penalties. Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford was 18-for-33 for 247 yards, one touchdown and no turnovers. A similar stat line and big-play total feels doable for Coan. It doesn’t have to be his most efficient game. If this is low-scoring like most expect, the raw number of big plays matters more than the efficiency of hitting them. Three of them plus one 34-yard run was enough for Penn State to win 16-10. Coan and Notre Dame’s receivers weren’t in rhythm for most of last week’s 27-13 win over Purdue, but Coan still delivered a 62-yard touchdown to Avery Davis. He lofted a would-be 39-yard touchdown into Braden Lenzy’s arms and fired a rainbow in a spot where only Kevin Austin Jr. could catch it. The latter two were dropped. Coan also overthrew an open Austin on a potential long touchdown. Notre Dame hasn’t had trouble generating those opportunities. It just has to cash in more than it did against Purdue. Tight end Michael Mayer’s presence has created one-on-ones for others, as it did for Davis on his touchdown. Wisconsin’s secondary isn’t bad, but it’s not nearly as much of a strength as the front seven nor stocked with NFL talent. There should be enough chances for Notre Dame to connect on downfield throws. Coan has to hit them like he did in his debut at Florida State.

2. Wisconsin’s passing attack

I have the same curiosity about how Wisconsin moves the ball against Notre Dame. The Badgers are a run-heavy team that rushed 58 times against Penn State at 3.1 yards per carry and 55 times for 352 yards against overwhelmed Eastern Michigan. They didn’t need to throw to beat a Mid-American Conference team, but their grounded passing game hurt against Penn State. Wisconsin will assuredly try to run on Notre Dame. The Irish have allowed two runs of 60-plus yards, but they’re also 20th in stuff rate and 35th in first down rate on designed runs, per Sports Info Solutions. (Wisconsin is 11th and first in those categories). They have allowed a few big plays, but they have also frequently bottled up runs.

Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz has not thrown a touchdown in two games this season. (Dan Sanger/BadgerBlitz.com)

If Notre Dame’s front seven limits Wisconsin to poor or even average rushing efficiency and puts it in second- or third-and-long, the Badgers might have to throw the ball to beat Notre Dame. They have not thrown it well. And they have not tried to throw downfield. Badgers quarterback Graham Mertz is 0-of-5 on passes that travel 20 yards downfield. Running the ball 15 straight times to start the game like Wisconsin did against Eastern Michigan won’t be a viable strategy. In turn, how much does Wisconsin try and push the ball? If the answer is a lot, the Badgers might run into one or two long gains by sheer volume. Given their pass-game struggles, though, it also seems likely they encounter All-American safety Kyle Hamilton and Notre Dame’s pass rush, which ranks 30th nationally in pressure rate and fifth in sacks per game. That’s a recipe for a defensive touchdown and short fields. In a low-possession, low-scoring game, a non-offensive score can be the difference-maker.

3. Throwing to running backs

Notre Dame running back Chris Tyree’s receiving output – 10 catches for 103 yards – is already higher than his 2020 production. Running back Kyren Williams’ 3.6 catches per game is up from 2.9 last year. Throwing to those two is an easy way to increase their workload, which offensive coordinator Tommy Rees vehemently expressed a desire to do. And without steady run blocking, it’s a way to put them in the open field with the ball in their hands. Notre Dame has targeted Williams and Tyree a combined 22 times. It has targeted Mayer 24 times. Last year, the pecking order was the starting receivers (139 targets), tight ends (97) and then running backs (58).

Sophomore running back Chris Tyree has more catches through three games than he did in all of 2020. (Chad Weaver/BGI)

The running backs, meanwhile, are weekly receiving presences rather than check-down options who are otherwise intermittently involved. They’re averaging 7.3 targets per game, up from 4.8 last year. “That’s what we want,” Williams said. “Chris and I are both playmakers. We want the ball in our hands as much as we can get it. If that’s in the slot, out of the backfield or running routes, we’re going to take that.”

4. Splash Plays

I track “splash plays” for Notre Dame’s defensive players, which are an expanded version of havoc plays: sacks, tackles for loss, forced fumbles, fumble recoveries, pass breakups, interceptions, stuffs, third- or fourth-down stops and goal-line stops. There are no halves, like half-sacks. A shared sack, for example, counts as a full splash play for both players involved. Here are the leaders through three games: • Kyle Hamilton: 11 • JD Bertrand: 10 • Cam Hart, Jayson Ademilola, Isaiah Foskey: 7 • Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa, Drew White: 5 There’s another data point to quantify Bertrand’s impact and importance, Hamilton’s omnipresence and Ademilola’s steady interior disruption. Only three of Hart’s seven splash plays are passes defended, a nod to his run-game contributions and tackling skills. He has 2.0 tackles for loss and ranks third on the team with 18 total tackles.

5. Men’s basketball schedule

Notre Dame basketball’s 2021-22 schedule feels sufficiently challenging but not unbearable. There will be opportunities for quality wins, but it’s not a minefield of seemingly inevitable losses that narrows the path to the NCAA tournament before the season even starts. The Irish need to find themselves in the bracket this year. All told, the schedule released last week feels like it helps the cause. Notre Dame plays Duke, North Carolina and Virginia just once in the regular season, all at Purcell Pavilion. It draws Kentucky at home.