Westbeld is living up to that praise — and then some.

Earlier this month, first-year Notre Dame head coach Niele Ivey entered sacred basketball soil when she said indicated that 6-3 Maddy Westbeld joined Skylar Diggins and Arike Ogunbowale as the most prepared college freshmen she’s ever seen with the Fighting Irish.

During Notre Dame’s har- fought 65-58 victory on Sunday afternoon against IUPUI, the 2020 McDonald’s All-American Westbeld helped the Irish rally from nine points down while pacing the Irish in minutes (37) scoring ( career high 22 points on 9 of 14 shooting), rebounding (six), assists (four) and steals (two). Twelve of her 22 points came in the fourth quarter.

Trailing 53-52, Westbeld had back-to-back put-backs on offensive rebounds to put the Irish ahead 56-53. After the Jaguars tied it at 58, Westbeld this time stepped outside and drained a three to put Notre Dame ahead for good.

Later she made a steal and finished the scoring with two free throws. In between, a clutch jumper by junior Abby Prohaska made it 63-58.

The last 2:44 saw Notre Dame close on a 7-0 run, and IUPUI failed to score over the final 3:03.

In Ivey’s first victory last Sunday, versus Miami (Ohio), Westbeld produced 19 points, nine rebounds and four assists. In Thursday’s 76-66 defeat against No. 24 Michigan her output included 18 points, seven rebounds and three assists in just 23 minutes.

Like Westbeld, sophomore Anaya Peoples has tallied in double figures in all four games for the 2-2 Irish this season while displaying a well-rounded game. She chipped in with 14 points versus the Jaguars while classmate Sam Brunelle, gradually working back into playing shape, provided 22 quality minutes off the bench with 11 points on 5 of 8 shooting from the floor, and added four rebounds.





Three-Point Play

1.It Don’t Come Easy

Although IUPUI had a 23-win season last year, would have played in the NCAA Tournament (cancelled because of COVID-19) after winning the Horizon League, and had a veteran squad returning led by 6-2 Macee Williams, a two-time league player of the year, it simply would not have been a good look to lose this one at home. The Irish trailed 18-13 at the end of the first quarter, 33-25 at halftime and it was still tied with three minutes remaining. Closing strong, though, instead of panicking was a positive.





2. Boarding School

The most disappointing stat was the Irish getting out-rebounded 36-25, including 12-3 on offense — Westbeld’s two put-backs late in the game notwithstanding.

The Irish have a lot of flexibility at the 2 through 4 positions, but a consistent mainstay at the point and a low-post presence so Westbeld and Brunelle could be freed up more to best use their skill sets would be highly valuable. That’s why 6-3 senior center Mikayla Vaughn at some point coming back from her ACL surgery could be such an X-factor this year in the rotation.





3. Prepping For League Play

With the non-conference season concluded, no classes and the ACC schedule starting next Sunday by hosting Georgia Tech, this next week will provide more opportunities for health restoration and finding right combinations on the floor.

The Irish are projected to finish anywhere from fourth through sixth in the 15-team ACC, which sounds about right. NC State already upset No. 1 South Carolina, Louisville has much firepower and Syracuse has a veteran outfit.

Georgia Tech will provide a good barometer because it was picked as high as fifth by the ACC coaches (ahead of Notre Dame) but ninth by a Blue Ribbon Panel.