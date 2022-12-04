Even then, he doesn’t know how much of that 19th-ranked, 8-4 Gamecock squad, which encored with a road upset of Clemson the following Saturday, is actually going to be in Jacksonville, Fla., for the Gator Bowl on Dec. 30 (3:30 p.m. EST; ESPN).

The Notre Dame head football coach’s only real film study had consisted of a random and casual glance at home on TV, with his six kids in tow, watching a few plays of South Carolina’s stunning 63-38 clobbering of Tennessee two weekends ago, on Nov. 19.

Marcus Freeman sounded like a man who had just been set up for a blind date as he ad-libbed his way through a Sunday evening Zoom call with the media about a Gator Bowl opponent he had no nuanced knowledge of yet.

“We've had individual meetings with a lot of our players,” Freeman responded when pressed about potential opt-outs. “Really, I just talked to them about taking a little bit of time to kind of figure out their plans — for the transfer portal, for playing in the bowl game and other decisions they have to make.

“So we've had individual meetings all week. That's one of the good things about having these four days of a (recruiting) dead period — to meet with your guys and talk about the roster and make plans as a head coach.”

There have been practices, too. Two of them to be exact for the Irish (8-4), with the focus of those primarily giving the team’s younger players valuable practice reps, for the bowl and — more pointedly — beyond. This is a must multitask for non-playoff teams, and Freeman embracing it is another sign of growth on his part.

Cornerback Cam Hart, in his recent announcement revealing his plans to return to Notre Dame for a fifth year in 2023, ruled himself out of ND’s fourth-ever Gator Bowl appearance with a left shoulder injury that Freeman said Sunday will require surgery.

Drew Pyne, ND’s starting QB for the past 10 games, opted out for last week to enter the transfer portal on Monday. He’ll likely have some company. But how much?

“We had a conversation this week, myself and Drew, as well as many of the other players that we have on our team,” Freeman said, “in terms of our intentions, my intentions into certain positions, looking for a transfer. And I'm always looking for ways to enhance our roster.

“I always want to be up front and honest, and I was with Drew. And I told him that we would possibly look at taking a transfer quarterback. I did not want him to leave, but he made the decision to enter the portal, and I definitely respect his decision.”

Junior All-America tight end Michael Mayer, a probably first-rounder in next spring’s NFL Draft, and senior vyper end Isaiah Foskey, a possible first-rounder, are both expected to eventually opt out, but Freeman said their postseason plans haven’t been finalized.

“I told both of those guys kind of just take the week, take a couple of days to really think about what they want to do for their future,” Freeman said, “and we will discuss it sometime this week. Probably early this week.”

Easily the most notable opt-in is that of sophomore quarterback Tyler Buchner, “full go” per Freeman from a left (non-throwing) shoulder separation that was originally supposed to sideline him into January. Buchner was ND’s QB 1 for the first two games of the season before his injury.

Freeman played coy and said Buchner, freshman Steve Angeli OR sophomore Ron Powlus III could start.

Getting Buchner and Angeli maximum meaningful reps this month would be a big deal, to get a gauge on where both stand heading into spring with presumably five QBs seeking reps. Freshman early enrollee Kenny Minchey arrives next month, and it’s assumed a portal addition would be in place by the time Notre Dame starts spring-semester classes on Jan. 17.

That’s not to say attempting to win the game is a back-burner priority.

“You know you are facing an extremely talented opponent,” Freeman said. “We're competitors. We want that. We want a chance to play a great opponent to see how good this football program is.”

Unless the missing pieces on both sides are fairly equal, it could skew the big-picture significance of the game. But even if that’s the case, there are enough little things the Irish could cobble together and accomplish in this bowl matchup over the next month that would make the whole bowl experience still worthwhile.