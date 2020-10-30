On the whole, Notre Dame’s 45-3 dismantling of Pitt on Oct. 24 went a long way toward quieting those voices who questioned the Irish’s worthiness of the top-five ranking given to them. A 12-7 win over Louisville the week before inspired little confidence and made the perception of their move up from No. 4 to No. 3 (they since moved back to fourth) in the AP poll one of skepticism. Was Notre Dame that good, or is it just there because the other candidates are less worthy? A 42-point win answered that for one prominent college football voice, FOX Sports analyst Joel Klatt, who initially predicted a Pitt near-upset. Klatt, speaking on “The Herd with Colin Cowherd”, said he ranks the Irish fourth in his personal top 25, one spot ahead of Georgia. And it’s a deserved placement, he said.

Notre Dame is 5-0 and ranked No. 4 in the AP Top 25. (Notre Dame Athletics)

“Notre Dame is really big at key spots,” Klatt said. “They have a safety that’s enormous. Their tight ends are big. They have big bodies that allow them to do cool stuff on offense.” Klatt, though, thinks there is a gap between Notre Dame and those first three in overall talent and at the game’s most important position. “I still think they’re behind from a talent perspective, those teams at the top,” Klatt said. “I think the limiting factor right now is probably (quarterback) Ian Book. “If you just have to have him sit there, drop back and throw the football – which they’re going to have to do at some point, they have Clemson next week – is he going to be able to do that?”