 Four-Star WR Andre Greene Jr. Locks In Notre Dame Official Visit
{{ timeAgo('2021-05-25 13:19:10 -0500') }}

Four-Star WR Andre Greene Jr. Locks In Notre Dame Official Visit

Mike Singer
Most of the discussion surrounding Notre Dame recruiting in the 2022 class is about June official visits. Notre Dame will have well over two dozen official visitors in June as it looks to have most of its class verbally committed by the start of the 2021 football season.

Notre Dame will have official visitors in the fall too, and a notable prospect locked in a date to check out campus in October.

Notre Dame Fighting Irish football recruiting target Andrew Greene Jr.
Rivals rates Greene as a four-star talent, the No. 9 prospect in Virginia and the No. 30 wide receiver in the country. (Rivals.com)

Richmond (Va.) St. Christopher’s Andre Greene Jr., a four-star recruit and the nation’s No. 30 wide receiver, tells Rivals.com’s Adam Friedman that he is locked in to visit Notre Dame Oct. 1-3.

