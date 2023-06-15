Nate Roberts doesn't feel the need to wait until his junior season at Washington (Okla.) High to make a college decision.

The four-star tight end in the 2025 class plans to announce his commitment Saturday, he shared on Twitter.

Roberts recently completed a wide-ranging tour of some of the top programs in the country in a two-week span. He made unofficial visits to Clemson, Georgia, Auburn, Ohio State, Michigan and Notre Dame. The Irish were the last to host him Tuesday.

