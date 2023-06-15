Four-star TE Nate Roberts sets commitment date
Nate Roberts doesn't feel the need to wait until his junior season at Washington (Okla.) High to make a college decision.
The four-star tight end in the 2025 class plans to announce his commitment Saturday, he shared on Twitter.
Roberts recently completed a wide-ranging tour of some of the top programs in the country in a two-week span. He made unofficial visits to Clemson, Georgia, Auburn, Ohio State, Michigan and Notre Dame. The Irish were the last to host him Tuesday.
Earlier this month, Roberts named a top 12 including Oregon, Georgia, Notre Dame, Baylor, Clemson, Miami, Penn State, Michigan, Auburn, Ohio State, Oklahoma and Wisconsin.
Rivals ranks the 6-foot-4, 225-pound Roberts as the No. 5 tight end and No. 160 overall in the 2025 class. He caught 33 passes for 705 yards and 11 touchdowns last season as a sophomore.
Notre Dame, Oklahoma and Baylor have all hosted Roberts for multiple visits in the past year.
